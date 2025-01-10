Delhi: Man killed by colleagues over ‘insults’ at work, ‘Reels’ help cops find accused

A man in Delhi was reportedly killed by his colleagues, one of whom he used to make ‘reels’ with, who were allegedly angered by repeated insults by him at their workplace, police said on Thursday. The accused claimed the victim often reprimanded and humiliated them verbally and physically, police said.(Pixabay/Representative)

The 25-year-old victim has been identified as Golu, while the accused are Ranjeet (30) and Neeraj Verma (23), both residents of Delhi's Rampura, news agency PTI quoted DCP (Northwest) Bhisham Singh as saying.

Golu frequently made reels with Ranjeet, the DCP said.

On Tuesday night, police received a PCR call complaining of foul smell emanating from a locked room in the Rampura area, the officer said, adding that on reaching the spot, a team of cops discovered a decomposed male body.

A case was registered and an investigation was initiated.

"Scrutiny of Ranjeet's social media account provided crucial leads. Police raided multiple locations and apprehended two suspects," the DCP added.

The accused revealed that Golu had been their colleague at a tent house and later at a footwear factory. The accused claimed Golu often reprimanded and humiliated them verbally and physically, police said.

On one occasion, Golu assaulted the accused, further fueling their resentment, the report quoted the police officer as saying.

Seeking revenge for their humiliation, Ranjeet and Neeraj lured Golu to a location, where they murdered him using a wooden stick, said the officer.

Similar incident in Gurugram

In a similar incident that took place in Haryana's Gurugram this month, A 26-year-old man was stabbed to death by his colleague following a dispute over the quality of work.

The accused, Arjun Shavtal (22), a native of Assam, was arrested and the knife used in the crime was recovered, police said on Tuesday.

Police said they received information on Saturday evening that a man was stabbed to death at Hello Guest House in Sector 53. A police team rushed to the spot and dog squad and forensic experts inspected the scene.

The victim, Dalip Kumar hailing from Bihar was working as a housekeeping staff at the guest house, a police officer said.

An FIR was registered based on the complaint lodged by the victim's brother following which the accused was arrested on Sunday, he said.

During interrogation, Shavtal revealed that he bore a grudge against Kumar as he used to constantly berate him about the quality of work and would also threaten and beat him, the officer added.

The accused told police that enraged by the constant berating he took a knife from the kitchen and stabbed the victim to death, the officer said.