Gurugram: Enraged over constant criticism over quality of work, man stabs colleague to death

A 22-year-old man stabbed his colleague to death in Haryana's Gurugram following a long-standing grudge over the criticism he received from him for his quality of work. Police registered an FIR against the accused on the basis of a complaint filed by the victim's brother. (Representative Image)

The accused, Arjun Shavtal, hailing from Assam, was arrested and the knife used to commit the crime was also recovered, police said on Sunday.

Shavtal worked as a housekeeping staff along with the 26-year-old victim, Dalip Kumar, at Hello Guest House in Gurugram Sector 53, news agency PTI reported. Police said that they received information about the stabbing on Saturday evening, following which, a team was rushed to the spot along with a dog squad and forensic experts.

A police officer said that a first information report (FIR) was registered on the basis of a complain filed by the victim's brother.

During interrogation, Shavtal revealed that Kumar, a native of Bihar, constantly berated him for the quality of his work and even threatened and beat him, due to which the 22-year-old grew a grudge against the victim.

The accused reportedly told the police that infuriated by the constant criticism, he took a knife from the kitchen and stabbed the victim to death, the officer said.

Further investigation into the case is underway, police said.

In an incident Bengaluru, a man, recently released from prison after getting convicted in a murder case, allegedly killed two of his colleagues in a drunken brawl in November.

The accused Suresh, working at a washing unit of private buses in Bengaluru's Bagalur's area, got into an argument with two of his senior colleagues after getting drunk.

He allegedly thrashed the two of them to death in a washroom in the cleaning unit and fled the scene immediately after.

In October last year, a 30-year-old man was arrested in Pune for allegedly murdering his colleague and dumping his body in a cardboard box in Hadapsar. Both the victim and the accused were working in a private company, installing water filters.

Police investigation had reportedly revealed that there were disputes between the two over financial issues. The deceased had allegedly borrowed ₹1 lakh from the accused for personal reasons. But when the latter demanded his money back, the deceased refused to do so.

Police believed that this could have led to the murder.

(with PTI inputs)