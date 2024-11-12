Menu Explore
Bengaluru man kills his 2 colleagues after walking out of prison, arrested: Report

ByHT News Desk
Nov 12, 2024 01:19 PM IST

The incident happened in Bengaluru's Bagalur's area where the accused killed two of his senior colleagues in a drunken brawl.

A Bengaluru man, who was recently released from prison after getting convicted in a murder case, allegedly killed two of his colleagues in a drunken brawl on Friday night. Bengaluru Police identified the accused and arrested him immediately.

The police records showed that Suresh, the accused was earlier acquitted in a double murder case.

According to a report in The Times of India, Suresh, 35, started working at a washing unit of private buses in Bengaluru’s Bagalur’s area. On Friday night, an argument escalated between Suresh and two of his senior colleagues, Nagesh and Manje Gowda, after getting drunk. Suresh allegedly thrashed both Nagesh and Gowda to death in a washroom in the cleaning unit. He also fled the scene immediately. However, Suresh was arrested the next day after he was traced near City Market.

The police records showed that Suresh was earlier acquitted in a double murder case. Speaking to the publication, a senior officer said, “In 2010, he was arrested in a double-murder case after killing two construction workers and stealing 480 from them. Though he was out on bail in mid-2012, he was arrested again in an attempt to murder and rape case. He thrashed a man and raped a woman for questioning him for plucking guava from their premises. He was convicted in his case and lived in prison for a decade. Ten months ago, he was released from prison, and he is now arrested again.”

The cop also said that a Kannada actor paid a fine on Suresh's behalf and let him leave on behalf of Suresh and let him walk out of prison. “He was supposed to pay a fine of 35,000 and a Kannada actor the amount for his. Suresh never used a mobile phone or credit or debit card as he did not want anyone to track him. He has a younger sister who lives in Uttarahalli, and he did not visit her, either. With the help of his brother-in-law, we traced him,” the senior cop said.

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru.
