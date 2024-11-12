KSRTC moves to cashless payments: UPI facility now available on every bus

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has launched cashless payment options on its buses, allowing passengers to pay via UPI across the entire KSRTC network. The initiative, which began in Bengaluru and Mysuru last week, will expand statewide within a week. A total of 10,245 of these Smart ETMs will be rolled out in 8,800 KSRTC buses.

Anbu Kumar, Managing Director of KSRTC, told HT.com that the Electronic Ticketing Machines (ETMs) were introduced in the state ten years ago, but they did not have UPI or card payment facilities. "We have now introduced advanced machines that accept all forms of UPI payments, such as PhonePe, Google Pay, etc. Very soon, we will also be introducing ATM card facilities," he said.

This initiative makes KSRTC the first transport corporation in Karnataka — and among the few in India — to implement digital payment solutions.

10,245 smart ETMs

The upgraded system utilizes Pinetree P1000 Smart ETMs, powered by Android 13, the latest version of the OS. A total of 10,245 of these Smart ETMs will be rolled out in 8,800 KSRTC buses. In addition to UPI, the ETMs will soon validate National Common Mobility Cards and all types of KSRTC-issued bus passes, with these features set to roll out within a month.

The project is being executed in collaboration with EbixCash Ltd., contracted to implement an Intelligent Transport Management System (ITMS) for KSRTC. This five-year agreement covers the design, installation, maintenance, and operation of the ITMS, supporting cashless ticketing and integrated digital payments.

As part of this initiative, KSRTC aims to deploy an additional 15,000 devices over the next five years, moving toward a fully automated fare collection system. With this advancement, KSRTC aims to enhance passenger convenience, supporting cashless, seamless travel throughout Karnataka.

