Delhi: MCD sets mayor, deputy mayor elections for November 14

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has announced that the election for Mayor and Deputy Mayor will take place on November 14. The election, originally scheduled for April, will be held at the Aruna Asaf Ali Sabhagar, Civic Centre, New Delhi.

According to the official notification, the election which was initially planned for April, will now take place on November 14 at 2:00 p.m. at the Aruna Asaf Ali Sabhagar, Civic Centre, New Delhi.

The notification reads, "The Adjourned April (2024) Meeting of the Corporation for the election of Mayor and Dy. Mayor will be held on Thursday, the 14th of November 2024 at 02.00 P.M. at Aruna Asaf Ali Sabhagar, A-Block, 4th Floor, Dr S.P. Mukherjee, Civic Centre, Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg, New Delhi. The Ordinary November (2024) Meeting, Adjourned January (2024), Adjourned May (2024), Adjourned June (2024), Adjourned July (2024), Adjourned August (2024), and Adjourned September (2024) meetings of the Corporation of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will also be held on the same date and venue at 3.00 P.M., 3.15 P.M., 3.30 P.M., 3.45 P.M., 4.00 P.M., 4.15 P.M., and 4.30 P.M. respectively."

Last month, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), calling the recent MCD standing committee election "illegal, unconstitutional, and undemocratic." Atishi argued that only the Mayor has the authority to call an election under the Municipal Corporation Act of 1957. "The MCD election that the BJP has carried out is illegal, unconstitutional, and undemocratic... Our nation runs with the Constitution and the rules laid out in the Constitution," she said.

The BJP's Sunder Singh won the MCD standing committee election on Friday. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) boycotted the election, held under Additional Commissioner Jitendra Yadav in the absence of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor. Mayor Shelly Oberoi had directed the MCD Commissioner to hold the election for the sixth Standing Committee member on October 5, but Atishi argued that the Lieutenant Governor (LG) and Commissioner lacked the authority to call the election.

"We will go to the Supreme Court against this undemocratic election," Atishi said. "The Delhi Municipal Corporation Act is very clear that the power to call a meeting is only with the Mayor... We will apply to the Supreme Court against this illegal, unconstitutional, undemocratic election."

Earlier, Mayor Shelly Oberoi criticized the Commissioner's recent order, calling the scheduled election "illegal and unconstitutional." She argued that the LG should not interfere in House matters. (ANI)