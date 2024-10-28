Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ruckus in MCD house again as BJP demands Delhi mayoral polls

ByParas Singh
Oct 29, 2024 05:14 AM IST

Several important proposals were passed without discussion, including a ₹1,144-crore project to replace LED streetlights in south Delhi

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) house of councillors witnessed scenes of pandemonium on Monday, as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members demanded that the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announce the long-overdue mayoral elections.

BJP councillors protest during the House meeting at the Civic Centre in New Delhi on Monday. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)
BJP councillors protest during the House meeting at the Civic Centre in New Delhi on Monday. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

Amid the ruckus, several important proposals were passed without discussion, including a 1,144-crore project to replace LED streetlights in south Delhi.

According to provisions of the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act, the mayor’s post in the third election cycle of a house has been reserved for a Scheduled Caste candidate. However, the election process has been pending since at least April — then chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was jailed before he could give his assent for the exercise, and though he has been since been released and has stepped down as CM, the polls have been delayed till at least November, with the AAP citing the festive season.

On Monday, the house meeting started late, with BJP members holding placards to criticise mayor Shelley Oberoi’s upcoming official trip to Brazil, and alleging that the tenure of a “Dalit mayor” was cut short by the current dispensation.

Oberoi appealed to the opposition benches to allow the house to be run, promising that elections will be held in the next meeting. However, the ruckus continued, and the mayor asked leader of the house Mukesh Goyal to take up the agenda items.

The proceedings thereafter lasted barely 3-4 minutes, and Oberoi announced an adjournment till the next meeting, on a yet-to-be-decided date.

Later, leader of the opposition and former mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said the BJP has demanded that the mayor and the AAP hold the mayoral election without delay. “If the elections are not announced soon, the BJP will stage a protest and lock the mayor’s office,” he said.

In response, the AAP in a statement accused the BJP of preventing “any fruitful discussion” in the house.

“The LoP is called upon to have the councillors of the BJP indulge in meaningful discussions in the house for betterment of citizens of Delhi & to stop disrupting the house for theatrics & to make headlines in the media,” the statement said.

Proposal to rename roads cleared

The house on Monday accorded its final nod to a proposal to rename a road in Vasant Vihar as Jamaica Marg. The road was earlier known as B-9 Lane.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 1 had announced that the road in front of the Jamaica high commission has been named Jamaica Marg to highlight the strong India-Jamaica ties.

MCD also passed a proposal to name the main road from the Bhalaswa flyover to ITI Road, Jahangirpuri, and Harijan Colony as the Late Gokul Chand Marg, to honour a social worker from the area.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //