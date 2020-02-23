Over 500 women block Delhi road over CAA, force DMRC to shut exits at this station

india

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 09:39 IST

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Sunday morning closed the entry and exit of the Jaffrabad station in Northeast Delhi amid a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) outside the station. In a tweet, the DMRC also said trains will not stop at this station.

Security Update



Entry & exit of Jaffrabad have been closed. Trains will not be halting at this station. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) February 23, 2020

Delhi Police have also deployed additional personnel around the Jaffrabad metro station as women continued their protest against the CAA. There was already heavy security deployment, including women police personnel, in the area when the protest began Saturday night.

Jaffrabad became the latest anti-CAA protest site in Delhi when about 500 people, mostly women, gathered there to protest against the new citizenship law and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), blocking a major road on Saturday night.

The women, carrying the national tricolour and raising slogans of ‘aazadi’, said they would not move from the site till the Centre revoke Citizenship (Amendment) Act, PTI had reported. They also tied a blue band on their arm and also raised ‘Jai Bhim’ slogans.

The women had blocked road No. 66 which connects Seelampur to Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar. Another protest against the CAA is already on near the main Seelampur road and Kardampuri.

The protest at Jaffrabad began even as efforts are on to clear a road blocked by anti-CAA and anti-NRC protesters at Shaheen Bagh in Southeast Delhi for over two months.

The protesters have blocked the road connecting Southeast Delhi and Noida. The Supreme Court has appointed mediators to find a way to end the impasse.

Protesters say the CAA which fast tracks citizenship for illegal non-Muslim migrants from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh is unconstitutional, divisive and discriminatory because it makes religion a test of citizenship.