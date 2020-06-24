e-paper
Delhi-NCR receive monsoon’s first rainfall

The monsoon has not been officially declared, as there was no rain in Delhi-NCR till 8.30 am on Wednesday.

india Updated: Jun 24, 2020 12:56 IST
Jayashree Nandi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi-national capital region (NCR) received monsoon’s first rainfall on Wednesday late morning -- three days in advance -- said the authorities at the regional weather forecasting centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD).

It will be officially declared on Thursday morning based on the rainfall received between 8:30 am Wednesday and 24 hours later on Thursday.

Intense rains are expected to bring relief from the heat, scientists said.

“These are monsoon rains that have reached Delhi-NCR. Monsoon has already covered several parts of western Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday night. We will officially declare monsoon over Delhi on Thursday,” said Kuldeep Shrivastava, head, RWFC.

“We are expecting very good rains over north-west India this monsoon. Monsoon is setting in, but it can be declared on Thursday after collating the 24-hour rainfall data,” said Dr Mrutunjay Mohapatra, director general, IMD.

IMD in its long-range monsoon forecast has predicted good rains in north-west India this monsoon at 107% of the long-period average (LPA).

LPA is the average of rainfall received in the area over a 50-year period between 1951 and 2000.

A cyclonic circulation lies over interior Odisha, which is very likely to move north-westwards during the next two days and become less marked thereafter.

A trough of low pressure is also running from north-western Rajasthan to the north-western Bay of Bengal.

These conditions are making it favourable for further advancement of monsoon, IMD said.

