Delhi: No water supply on Friday for 12 hours in these areas of national capital
The Delhi Jal Board has requested residents to store sufficient water and use it judiciously
The Delhi Jal Board announced on Tuesday that there will be no water supply in parts of the national capital for 12 hours on Friday due to maintenance work, reported news agency PTI.
The statement by the water board said that Inder Puri, Maya Puri, Toda Pur Village, Dasghara, C-Block JJR, Naraina Village, Naraina Vihar, Krishi Kunj, Mansarovar Garden, Ramesh Nagar, MES and the command area of Kirti Nagar Underground Reservoir (UGR), HMP Colony will be some of the areas affected.
"Due to interconnection work of a newly laid loop line in 800 mm dia Naraina Main near Rajouri Garden Metro Station Pillar No. 415, the water supply in the following areas shall not be available or available at low pressure on October 25 for 12 hours from 10 am to 10 pm,” the statement said.
The DJB has advised residents in the affected areas to store an adequate quantity of water in advance as per their requirements and use water judiciously during this period.
They added that water tankers will be available on demand from the DJB helpline or the central control room on Friday.
Since early September the Delhi Jal Board has been carrying out maintenance work in the national capital leading to periodic issues with water supply.
The DJB also declared that South Delhi will have no water supply from the evening of Oct 23 till the next morning because of upkeep at Sonia Vihar WTP, reported The Times of India.
Kailash Nagar, Sarai Kale Khan, Jal Vihar, Lajpat Nagar, Moolchand, GK areas, Vasant Kunj are some areas likely to be affected.
Residents can contact the DJB control room with the number 1916 in case of any issues.