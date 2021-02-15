Delhi: Petrol price up 26 paise, diesel by 29 paise
Petrol and diesel prices have gone up in the national capital and stood at ₹88.99 per litre and ₹79.35 per litre, respectively on Monday.
As compared to yesterday, the price of petrol has become costlier by 26 paise while diesel price increased by 29 paise.
Earlier, during her budget speech, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the imposition of Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC) of ₹2.5 per litre on petrol and ₹4 per litre on diesel.
The price of liquefied petroleum gas cylinder (14.2 kg domestic cylinder) has also increased by ₹50 per unit yesterday in Delhi.
The LPG gas cylinder will cost ₹769 per cylinder in Delhi from today.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rescuers retrieve bodies of 2 students who drowned in Varasgaon dam near Lavasa
- One of the students was from Shillong while the other was from Chennai.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zoom meet held before Republic Day to create Twitter storm: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC to hear Kerala govt's plea against lease of airport on March 8
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Toolkit case: Activists, environmentalists demand release of Disha Ravi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt announces radical changes to mapping policy; 'massive step', tweets PM Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ED summons MMRDA commissioner in Topsgrup money laundering case
- The MMRDA had earlier refuted all allegations in its statement to the Mumbai police's Economic Offenses Wing (EOW) which is also probing a case against Topsgrup.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath launches Abhyudaya scheme
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Greta toolkit: Nikita Jacob moves HC for anticipatory bail
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi: Petrol price up 26 paise, diesel by 29 paise
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani tests positive for Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
6-hour bandh by Congress over rising fuel prices brings Odisha to a halt today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cong ally IUML to get Rajya Sabha seat in biennial Kerala polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Group of foreign envoys set to visit J&K this week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Priyanka Gandhi demands release of Disha Ravi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Journalist Siddique Kappan, arrested on way to UP’s Hathras, gets interim bail
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox