Delhi: Petrol price up 26 paise, diesel by 29 paise

Petrol and diesel prices have gone up in the national capital and stood at ₹88.99 per litre and ₹79.35 per litre, respectively on Monday.

As compared to yesterday, the price of petrol has become costlier by 26 paise while diesel price increased by 29 paise.

Earlier, during her budget speech, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the imposition of Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC) of ₹2.5 per litre on petrol and ₹4 per litre on diesel.

The price of liquefied petroleum gas cylinder (14.2 kg domestic cylinder) has also increased by ₹50 per unit yesterday in Delhi.

The LPG gas cylinder will cost ₹769 per cylinder in Delhi from today.