Delhi Police arrests 3 robbers after 4-day chase, seize 200 gm gold and over 2 lakh cash

Delhi police arrested three robbers after a four-day pursuit across Delhi-NCR and recovered 37.061 kg of silver, 200 gm of pure gold, cash amounting to ₹1,86,000, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Nidhin Valsan. The police official briefed about the incident and said that on September 24, a daylight robbery was reported at PS Tilak Marg, New Delhi District. (PTI File Photo/representational)

The police also seized one motorcycle, a car and a scooter.

During the operation, ASI Parmod sustained injuries while apprehending the accused.

IPS Nidhin Valsan further said, the arrested robbers are identified as Pardeep (R/o Burari, Delhi, 40 years), Kaku alias Jai Malik (R/o Rohini, 32 years) and Vishnu (R/o Kishanganj, 43 years).

As per the police, Pradeep is previously involved in more than three cases of robbery, attempt to murder and Arms Act in different areas of Delhi which includes, FIR No. 42/2022, u/s 25/54/59 Arms Act, PS Crime Branch, Delhi, FIR No. 174/2021, u/s 397/411/34 IPC, PS Gulabi Bagh, Delhi and FIR No. 429/2019, u/s 186/353/307/34 IPC, PS Laxmi Nagar, Delhi.

The police official briefed about the incident and said that on September 24, a daylight robbery was reported at PS Tilak Marg, New Delhi District. The complainant, working as a Supervisor at Umrao Singh Jewellers, Bhogal Market, Jangpura, along with his friend, went to Chandni Chowk to have gold and silver items hallmarked.

They collected 370 grams of gold from Bhogal Market, 500 grams of gold from Pankaj Jewellers, Kucha Mahajani, and 40 kilograms of silver from R.S. Impex Jewellers. After hallmarking, they collected 870 gms of gold from Siddhi Vinayak Assaying, Chandni Chowk.

At about 04:15 PM, both left Chandni Chowk for Bhogal Market on a scooter carrying 40 kg of silver and 870 gms of gold. At about 04:30 PM, near Bhairon Mandir, Bhairon Road, Pragati Maidan, two boys on a blue motorcycle intercepted them. The pillion rider placed a pistol on the complainant's friend's waist and robbed the bag containing the jewellery before fleeing from the spot.

Accordingly, FIR dated 24.09.2025, U/S 309(4) BNS was registered at PS Tilak Marg, New Delhi District, and an investigation was taken up.

Considering the gravity of the offence, the case was assigned to the Special Staff, Central District, Delhi, to investigate and apprehend the accused, along with the stolen property.

A dedicated team of Special Staff, Central District, led by Inspector Rohit Kumar, comprising SI Deepak, SI Vijay Kumar, SI Rohit, SI Baljeet, ASI Yajurvendra, ASI Parmod, HC Munesh Sharma, HC Amarjeet, HC Rohitash, HC Dheeraj, HC Amit, HC Manish, HC Parveen, HC Vikash, Ct. Manish, Ct. Lokender & Ct. Gaurav from Special Staff, and Ct. Mahender from AATS was constituted under the overall supervision of Sulekha Jagarwar (IPS), ACP Operations, Central District. The entire operation was executed under the supervision of Sh. Ravinder Yadav, Special CP, and directions of Sh. Madhur Verma, IPS, Joint CP.

The team deployed extensive human and technical surveillance, meticulously examining multiple CCTV cameras between September 24 and September 28. On September 28, during CCTV analysis in the Karol Bagh area, a secret informer revealed that one suspect linked to the robbery was attempting to sell robbed gold and silver articles to traders in Karol Bagh.

Accordingly, a raiding party was formed, and the team reached near Chhote Lal Pan Bhandar, Dori Walan, Gurudwara Road, Delhi, where the informer identified the suspect. When the police team approached, the suspect attempted to flee at high speed but fell after running about 200 meters, sustained minor injuries, and was apprehended by Ct. Manish.

Upon interrogation, the accused disclosed his name as Vishnu, Resident of Kishanganj, Delhi, Aged 43 years. Initially, he gave evasive replies, but later confessed that on September 24, his associate Pardeep, along with his co-accused, had committed a major robbery near Bhairon Mandir, robbing around 39 kg of silver and 800 gms of gold jewellery.

He admitted to his role in disposing of the stolen property on behalf of his co-accused, Pardeep and Kaku, also known as Jai Malik. He further revealed that the remaining stolen item was to be delivered near Khajoori Khas Flyover.

Subsequently, a trap was laid near Khajoori Khas Flyover. A car carrying Pardeep & Kaku alias Jai Malik was intercepted after a dramatic high-speed chase. The accused attempted to run over the police team, reversing the car and injuring ASI Parmod. However, the team displayed exemplary courage and intercepted the car using a government vehicle. Despite violent resistance, both accused were apprehended after a fierce struggle.

The driver disclosed his identity as Pardeep Singh, residing at Burari, Delhi, Aged 40 years, and the other person as Kaku alias Jai Malik, residing at Rohini, Delhi, Aged 32 years. Both confessed to their involvement in the Bhairon Mandir robbery along with their associate Pardeep alias Golu.

They disclosed that a large portion of the stolen item was concealed in a scooter parked at GTB Nagar. They also admitted that the motorcycle used in the offence was abandoned near Hindon River.

Searches at their instance led to the recovery of 31.589 kg silver and ₹50,000 cash from scooter, 992 gms silver from Kaku, and ₹86,000 cash and 880 gms silver from Pardeep, and ₹50,000 cash, 3.600 kg silver and 200 gms pure gold (229 gms 22-carat gold) from Vishnu.

The motorcycle used in the robbery was also located at PS Sahibabad, U.P.

Pardeep further disclosed that before committing the robbery, two SIM cards and two mobile phones were arranged by him, which were later discarded after the crime.

Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)