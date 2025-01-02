Delhi Police arrests thief with 5 stolen phones amid New Year celebrations

The Delhi Police team of PS Kishangarh, South West District, had arrested a 35-year-old thief, namely Vipin Kumar, at Karawal Nagar in the national capital. With his arrest, five mobile phones and one auto used in the commission of a crime were recovered from his possession, said officials. Five cell phones and a car that had been used to commit a crime were found in his possession after his arrest.(ANI/representative)

According to Delhi Police Keeping in view the New Year 2025 celebrations, on December 31, staff of PS Kishangarh was deployed at various pickets in the area of PS Kishangarh. A strong picket staff was deployed at Shaheed Jeet Singh Marg near the Katwariya Sarai police booth to check suspect vehicles and persons to maintain the law & order situation. During a picket check at about 08:00 PM, an auto was stopped for checking but the auto driver tried to take the U-turn to flee from the spot. The alert picket staff apprehended him and on his cursory search, five mobile phones were recovered from his jacket's pocket.

Meanwhile, two complainants reported at PS Kishangarh to lodge their complaints regarding the theft of mobile phones.

In the first incident, Ruchi Kalia, a resident of Vasant Kunj, Delhi, reported that on 31.12.2024, at about 04:30 PM, she went to Munirka Market for shopping and when she was purchasing vegetables, an unknown person hit her from the side and ran away. After some time she found that her mobile phone had been stolen from her pocket. She realised that her mobile phone was stolen by the person who hit and crossed her by touching her near the vegetable stall. Accordingly, the statement of complainant Ruchi Kalia was recorded and a case vide FIR No. 01/2025 u/s 303(2)/317(2) BNS was registered, the statement added.

In the second incident, complainant Aditya Kumar, a resident of Chhatarpur, Delhi, reported that his mobile phone was stolen by an unknown person after hitting him near Munirka Metro station on December 31 at about 04:30 PM in a similar way as stated in the first incident. He also came to the police station to lodge his complaint, where he also identified the accused, Vipin Kumar, above and his stolen mobile phone was also in the possession of the accused. Accordingly, his statement was also recorded and a case vide FIR No. 02/25 u/s 303(2)/317(2) BNS was registered, said officials.

During the course of the investigation of both cases, accused Vipin Kumar was arrested and two stolen mobile phones from both cases have been recovered and seized, while the remaining three mobile phones have also been seized, which are yet to be connected with the cases, the statement added.

More updates on the matter are awaited.