A senior police officer and three more cops in Kanpur have been found guilty of selling stolen jewellery worth ₹25 lakh they had recovered from a thief and a jeweller, in the preliminary investigation. Four cops found guilty of selling ‘stolen jewellery’ worth ₹ 25 lakh

Among those indicted are then station officer Vijay Darshan, sub-inspector Ravindra Sharma, head constable Amil Hafeez and driver Akash, said officials privy to the details.

According to additional DCP (headquarters) Amita Singh, the inquiry report submitted a week back indicted Darshan, and three other officers for selling gold. A departmental inquiry would now take place, which would be semi-judicial, she added.

The theft occurred on October 1 when thieves stole jewellery from the house of a teacher posted in Fatehpur district.

Though the case was not related to his jurisdiction, Darshan and others got hold of a thief involved in the theft. He led them to a jeweller to whom he had sold the jewellery, which was taken into possession and then sold to the same jeweller at a higher price. A necklace was allegedly melted in the official quarters of the SO and sold for ₹90,000.

Later, Barra police caught the same thief who spilled the beans about Darshan’s involvement. Some jewellery was recovered from his official quarters.

The matter was first reported to senior officers by the then DCP South, Ankita Sharma, but no action was initially taken. After the case became public, Darshan was suspended on October 21. He later got a stay on his suspension from the high court.

Further investigation led by Additional DCP East Rajesh Srivastava found that Darshan, along with officers Naveen Srivastava and Amil Hafeez, and driver Akash, were responsible for the recovery and the sale of the stolen gold. A departmental inquiry will now proceed to determine further actions.

Head constable Subhash Tiwari was given a clean chit in the case as he was on leave and not part of the action of the SO and others.