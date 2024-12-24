Delhi police bust illegal Bangladeshi immigration racket, 11 accused arrested

Delhi Police uncovered a major illegal immigration racket on Tuesday and arrested five Bangladeshi nationals and six individuals accused of forgery of documents, reported news agency ANI. Representative image: Delhi Police uncovered a a major illegal immigration racket

The police caught wind of the illegal operation after a murder in Sangam Vihar, where the victim had been involved in making fake Aadhar cards for Bangladeshi immigrants, reported India Today.

Officials told ANI that among the 11 individuals arrested were document forgers, Aadhar operators and tech experts involved in creating fake websites.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) south, Ankit Chauhan, stated that the arrested individuals aided Bangladeshi nationals by producing counterfeit Aadhaar cards, voter IDs, and other forged documents through a fake website.

The probe revealed that a website called Janata Prints, operated by a man called Rajat Mishra was used to help create the forged documents for charges as low as ₹20, reported India Today.

During the operation, the police recovered 21 fake Aadhaar cards, six PAN cards, and four voter IDs.

"The illegal immigrants used jungle routes and express trains to enter Indian territory," Chauhan said.

Earlier this month, Delhi's lieutenant governor ordered the chief secretary and commissioner of police to organise a two-month drive to identify and penalise illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in the city. Police sources told ANI that more than 1,000 illegal immigrants from Bangladesh have been identified.

The police have been conducting door-to-door verification, document checks, and interrogations in various parts of the national capital.

Special police teams have also been deployed to probe cross-border connections. The police are also looking into whether forged documents such as voter cards could have led to any voter fraud in elections, reported India Today.