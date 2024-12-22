Over 170 suspects identified in Delhi Police's crackdown on illegal Bangladeshis

The Delhi Police has identified around 175 people living in the capital without proper documentation as part of their efforts to tackle the issue of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. This crackdown aims to verify their identities and take necessary legal actions to address the situation. Representational Image

As many as 175 suspects have been found residing in the jurisdiction of Delhi's Outer District Police, the Delhi Police said on Sunday.

“In response to growing concerns about the illegal stay of Bangladeshi immigrants residing in the country without any valid Indian document, the Outer District Police has started to identify, detain and repatriate individuals living in Delhi without valid documentation. A series of operations/joint checkings have recently been conducted in the jurisdiction of the Outer District,” news agency ANI reported, citing the Delhi Police statement.

The statement added, “During these operations/joint checkings, door-to-door checkings have been conducted. 175 individuals have been found to be under suspicion residing in the jurisdiction of Outer District. Thorough interrogations have been conducted and their documents have also been carefully checked and verified.

The statement also noted that teams were sent to the native places of the suspects to verify their identity with local police in the respective areas, and legal action will be taken on the basis of the teams' findings.

Giving further details, the force noted that the drive was being carried out by dedicated teams drawn from various police stations.

Special units, including district foreigner cell officials, were carrying out intensive searches and gathering information to trace illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants across the district, it added.

The identification drive is being conducted on the instructions of lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.