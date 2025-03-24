Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi Police constable dies after accidental firing on election duty

PTI |
Mar 24, 2025 10:41 PM IST

The constable, identified as Nikhil Yadav, was posted in the west zone of PCR when he met with an accident on February 5

A constable in the PCR unit of the Delhi Police died while performing his duties on the assembly election day in Delhi, an official said on Monday.

An accidental firing from another police officer's service gun injured the deceased constable.(Representation Image - Unsplash)
An accidental firing from another police officer's service gun injured the deceased constable.(Representation Image - Unsplash)

The constable, identified as Nikhil Yadav, was posted in the west zone of PCR when he met with an accident on February 5 while performing his official duties for the Delhi Legislative Assembly elections, he said.

Also Read | Delhi Police busts illegal Bangladeshi immigration racket; 8 held, six deported

According to police sources, an accidental firing from another police officer's service gun injured him and he was rushed to the hospital.

"He was under medical treatment since then and succumbed to his injuries on March 22," a senior police officer said.

Also read | Delhi man held by UP cops: Delhi HC asks state DGP for status of inquiry report

"Delhi Police paid homage to Constable Nikhil Yadav. His last rites were performed on March 23 at his native village, Khaira, Najafgarh," he added.

Senior officers and fellow police personnel were present during the funeral and paid their respects with a gun salute to the departed soul, the officer said.

Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On