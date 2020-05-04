e-paper
Delhi Police constable, friend shot dead in Haryana’s Bahadurgarh

Bahadurgarh DSP Ajayab Singh said that the family members of the Delhi cop had accused a man named Ranbir Singh of plotting the murder.

india Updated: May 04, 2020 21:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The incident took place when the duo had gone for a walk near the Line Par area and unidentified assailants shot them dead. (Image used for representation).
A 45-year-old Delhi Police staff and his 35-year-old friend were allegedly shot dead by unidentified assailants near Line Par area in Jhajjar’s Bahadurgarh on Monday.

The victims have been identified as Delhi Police constable Manoj of Bahadurgarh and his friend Ramesh Kumar from Kalanda village in the district.

The incident took place when the duo had gone for a walk near the Line Par area and unidentified assailants shot them dead.

Bahadurgarh DSP Ajayab Singh said that the family members of the Delhi cop had accused a man named Ranbir Singh of plotting the murder.

“Prime facie it appears that the policeman and his friend were killed due to an extra marital affair. We have registered a case of murder against Ranbir Singh and started investigation into the killing,” DSP Singh added.

