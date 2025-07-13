Delhi Police files FIR after glass pieces found on Kanwar route in Shahdara, Kapil Mishra reacts

Delhi Police has registered a case after broken glass pieces were found scattered on roads in Shahdara’s Guru Tegh Bahadur (GTB) and Jhilmil Colony areas, both located along the Kanwar Yatra route, officials said on Sunday. A case has been registered at the Seemapuri police station.(Hindustan Times)

CCTV footage is being examined to ascertain whether the glass came from a damaged vehicle or was deliberately thrown by miscreants, they said.

The case has been registered at the Seemapuri police station and further investigation is underway, they added.

The incident came to light after Delhi Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra raised the matter on social media on Saturday, expressing concern over the safety of the pilgrims and assuring that action would be taken.

Following the incident, police personnel were deployed in the area and they patrolled roads near the flyover and surrounding Kanwar camps to ensure safety.

Raman, a Kanwar yatri resting in one of the camps, said the journey had been peaceful so far. "All arrangements are good and we have no issues. We saw a few glass pieces on the flyover, but many workers were cleaning the roads even at night," he said.

Aman, another yatri, said, "There were a few glass shreds, but they were being cleaned. I saw close to 7 to 8 Kanwar camps and others still setting up, so no problems so far."

Mishra posted on the X, "Some miscreants in Delhi’s Shahdara scattered glass pieces on the Kanwar yatra route for about a kilometre. PWD and corporation employees are clearing the road. Local MLA Sanjay Goyal is present at the spot and CM Rekha Gupta has also taken cognisance."

He added that an FIR will be lodged against those responsible and asserted that no disruption in the yatra would be allowed.