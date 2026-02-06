Delhi police head constable held after woman shoots herself with his pistol in Greater Noida

Greater Noida: A 35-year-old Delhi police head constable was arrested after a 34-year-old woman he was in a live-in relationship with allegedly shot herself using his licensed pistol at a high-rise in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida West on Friday morning and was placed on ventilator support, police said. Police said the constable had left the hospital but was later arrested with the help of electronic surveillance. (Representative photo)

Police officers said the woman, a resident of Meerut, had been in a relationship with the constable, a resident of Raj Nagar Extension in Ghaziabad who is married, for the past seven years and that they had been living together in a high-rise apartment for the past three to four months.

“The HC and the woman had been in a relationship for the past six to seven years, and they married at a temple in Haridwar a few months back,” Assistant Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Pawan Kumar said.

The HC’s divorce case is pending in court, ACP Kumar said.

According to the police, the couple, along with four to five friends, were consuming alcohol at their flat. “A dispute broke out around 1 am on Friday when the HC received a call from his wife. Following the dispute, the woman locked herself inside another room,” he said.

“The woman shot herself and sustained severe head injuries. The HC and his friends took the woman to a nearby private hospital and alerted police,” the ACP added.

Police said the constable had left the hospital but was later arrested with the help of electronic surveillance.

Prima facie, it is suspected to be a case of suicide, the officer said. “However, the investigation is underway, taking all angles into consideration. The weapon used in the crime was seized, and a case was registered at the Bisrakh police station against the HC. Further investigation is underway,” he added.