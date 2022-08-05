Delhi Police issues travel advisory amid Congress protests; key roads blocked

Ahead of Congress’ protests against rising prices and their plans to turn up in large numbers to gherao Prime Minister house on Friday, Delhi Police have prepared an elaborate security and traffic arrangement plan to avoid any untoward incidents and traffic chaos; police officers aware of the development said.

To ensure lesser inconvenience to motorists commuting to central Delhi areas from other parts of Delhi and national capital region (NCR), the Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday released a traffic advisory that listed as many as 16 arterial roads where heavy traffic congestion is expected. There shall be almost no movement of vehicles on at least seven important roads, especially around the Prime Minister House in central Delhi. These roads are Kamal Attaturk Marg, Kautilya Marg, Teen Murti Marg, Rajaji, Akbar Road, Safdarjung Road and Raisina Road.

“Due to special traffic arrangements, movement on these roads will hardly be possible,” read the advisory letter issued by the traffic police.

According to the order, the 16 roads that may witness heavy traffic jams are: Sardar Patel Marg, Shanti Path, Panchsheel Marg, Tughlaq Road, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Prithvi Raj Road, Shahjahan Road, Zakir Hussain Marg, Maulana Azad Road, Rafi Marg, Janpath Road, Ashoka Road, Rajendra Prasad Road, Mother Teresa Crescent Marg, Baba Kharak Singh Marg and Mathura Road.

“The commuters using vehicles are requested to plan their journey in advance according to their convenience,” the traffic police order read.

Apart from restrictions for two-wheelers and four-wheelers, movement of buses will also be stopped to enter central Delhi areas beyond certain points on roads connecting south, east, north and west Delhi.

In order to facilitate smooth movement of traffic in New Delhi district, buses will be restricted beyond the 12 points that are Dhaula Kuan, Ridge Road, Shankar Road, Panchkuian Road, Chelmsford Road, Minto Road, Mathura Road, W-Point, Lodhi Road, Aurobindo Marg, Africa Avenue and Moti Bagh Red Light (traffic signal) near Shanti Path, said the order.

“The decision has been taken keeping in view inputs received by the police that buses carrying protesters in large numbers from adjoining states would try to reach central Delhi,” said a traffic police officer.

As far as security arrangements are concerned, security personnel from Delhi Police and armed paramilitary forces would be deployed in central Delhi areas, especially on roads leading to Prime Minister House, to stop the protesters from carrying out their march.

Delhi is already on a high-alert keeping in view the approaching Independence Day celebrations and warnings by various terrorist outfits to cause disturbance during the national event. The city police have already invoked prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC in New Delhi district area owing to the ongoing Parliament session and the preparation for the Independence Day celebrations, said a senior police officer.

