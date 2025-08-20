Delhi Police register attempt to murder case against accused after attack on CM Rekha Gupta

An FIR has been launched against the accused behind the attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at her official residence in Civil Lines area during a ‘Jan Sunwai’ programme. “Further investigation is going on. We are investigating it from all the possible angles,” said Delhi Police.(PTI)

The case has been lodged under Section 109(1) (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been lodged at Civil Lines police station, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said.

Soon after the attack, the police arrested the accused, Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai, a 41-year-old resident of Rajkot in Gujarat. He is being jointly interrogated by the IB and Delhi Police's Special Cell, a senior police officer said.

"We are doing a joint interrogation with the IB, Special Cell and intelligence agencies. He had five criminal cases, including two assault cases involving knife attack and three under Excise Act," a Delhi Police official told PTI.

“The officer said that the accused, identified as Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai, has been taken into custody and is being interrogated,” Banthia said.

What had happened?

Delhi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit on Wednesday said that ‘a mishap’ happened while chief minister Rekha Gupta was in the middle of a ‘Jan Sunwai’ programme at her camp office in Delhi's civil lines.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the incident involved a man trying to pull the CM’s hand, which led to some jostling during which “maybe her head touched the edge of a table "a little”. The BJP leaders further said that she was examined by doctors and was stable.

Talking to reporters after meeting the CM, Sachdeva said that CM Gupta is "shaken", but she is doing fine.

The security personnel present at the even, reportedly overpowered the attacker and took him into custody.

The ruling BJP as well as the opposition condemnded the incident. AAP leader Atishi condemned the incident and hoped the chief minister was safe and the police will take strong action against the guilty.

Police sources, meanwhile, said that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is likely to review the security arrangements of CM Gupta after a detailed report of the incident is submitted by the police.

CM Rekha Gupta has been provided 'Z' category security by Delhi Police. This is as per security guidelines of the MHA outlined in the 'Yellow Book', which details protection protocols for VIPs and VVIPs.