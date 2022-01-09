Delhi Police upgrades citizen services to provide update to complainants on arrests, FIRs

Delhi Police has upgraded its online citizen services to enhance complainant satisfaction by providing automatically generated updates to complainants on the investigation of their cases. The complainants will now get information on the arrest of the accused, filing of charge sheet or final report on their mobile numbers and through email, as per the direction of Rakesh Asthana, commissioner of police, Delhi.

In case of multiple accused, updates will be sent to the complainant regarding the arrest of each accused as and when they are arrested. Once the FIR is registered, the complainants will be required to provide their phone number or email address wherein the updates regarding the FIR and chargesheet can be given to them.

The automation and digitisation to provide updates to the complainants come after Asthana directed the Delhi crime branch, led by special commissioner of police Devesh Srivastava, to ensure regular updating of the complainants on the progress of the probe at various stages.

As many as 4,654 messages have been sent to complainants regarding registration of FIR since the up-gradation, while 4807 messages have been sent for the arrests made in those cases.

Out of 11,376 such automatically generated messages, nearly 1,500 messages have been delivered to complainants informing them about the submission of the final report. The latest upgrade is aimed at providing “hassle-free services to the citizens of Delhi in a transparent and victim-friendly manner.”

