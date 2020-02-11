Delhi Poll Results Update: BJP’s Ravinder Singh Negi leads against Dy CM Manish Sisodia

india

BJP’s Ravinder Singh Negi is leading against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in Patparganj constituency of east Delhi by little less than 2000 votes, four hours after counting of votes for the 70-member Delhi assembly began on Tuesday at 8am.

Negi, who has polled 30303 votes so far, is maintaining a thin lead against Sisodia who has 28121 votes after the completion of six rounds of counting after having trailed him in the initial rounds.

Sisodia is widely credited for piloting the transformation of public schools under the Delhi government and is the second most powerful man in Arvind Kejriwal’s administration.

Laxman Rawat of the Congress is in the third position with less than 1000 votes.

43-year old Negi is a businessman by profession and his wife is a contractor. His registered home is in Vinod Nagar of east Delhi. Negi’s declared assets are worth Rs 2 crore as per his election affidavit submitted to the election commission.

Negi had attacked Sisodia a day before the voting day on February 7 by highlighting his OSD’s arrest by the CBI in a case of bribery.

He was also seen campaigning on motorbike through the narrow lanes of his constituency on February 3 and 4.