Delhi polls: Cong's Sandeep Dikshit says will file defamation cases against CM Atishi, AAP MP Sanjay Singh

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Tuesday said he will defamation cases against Delhi chief minister Atishi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh over their allegation against him of taking money from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

At a press conference, Dikshit said,"5-6 days ago, Delhi CM Atishi said that I am taking a huge amount of money from the BJP...For the last 10-12 years, they have targeted Congress, me, and my family. I have several questions to ask AAP from the last 10-12 years...He (Arvind Kejriwal) used to walk around with 360 pages of evidence against the Sheila Dikshit government."

"BJP's Vijay Kumar Malhotra told me that a delegation of BJP met Arvind Kejriwal after he became CM and asked for that evidence," the Congress leader, who is contesting against the AAP convenor from New Delhi seat.

Sandeep Dikshit is the son of former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit. She had served as the CM from 1998 till 2013. In 2013, Dikshit lost to Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency in the election that witnessed a Congress rout.

Continuing his attack on Kejriwal, Dikshit added,"Arvind Kejriwal showed 360 newspaper cuttings. He is the first person who gives newspaper cutting as evidence...The day when CM Atishi said that we are taking money from BJP, that day former PM Manmohan Singh passed away. That is why we could not do a press conference."

"After this press conference, I will file a criminal and civil defamation case against CM Atishi and Sanjay Singh. I will ask them to give me ₹10 crores. I will donate ₹5 crores for Yamuna cleaning and ₹5 crores for the issue of pollution in Delhi," ANI quoted the former East Delhi MP as saying.

Sandeep Dikshit slams Kejriwal on AAP's welfare schemes

Dikshit also slammed Kejriwal over the welfare schemes announced by the ruling AAP for the upcoming assembly election.

"They should answer a simple question: Why are they implementing all this now? Why didn't they do this earlier?... They have been in government for the last 5 years. When he went to prison, he wasted a good 1.5 years.

"He could have resigned earlier and completed all the pending work... I want to ask him (Arvind Kejriwal) if he becomes the CM, will he still not be able to sign any files and implement all the schemes he has been promising? He will not be able to distribute even a penny as CM," Dikshit told ANI.

