Sunday, Dec 15, 2019
Fresh protests at Delhi police headquarters against Jamia crackdown

A group made up mainly of students, including those from the Jawaharlal Nehru University, gathered outside the police headquarters with placards and shouted slogans against the police action at the Jamia Millia Islamia University.

india Updated: Dec 15, 2019 22:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Protesters outside the Delhi police headquarters gathered on Sunday evening.
Protesters outside the Delhi police headquarters gathered on Sunday evening.(ANI Photo)
         

Anti Citizenship Amendment Act protests in Delhi spread to the police headquarters situated at the busy Income Tax Office (ITO) traffic intersection on Sunday evening, leading to traffic snarls. A group made up mainly of students, including those from the Jawaharlal Nehru University, gathered outside the police headquarters with placards and shouted slogans against the police action at the Jamia Millia Islamia University in South Delhi earlier in the day.

Violent protests took place at South Delhi’s New Friends Colony area on Sunday afternoon, when a crowd of over 2000 protestors hurled crude bombs and burnt down several vehicles including three public transport buses. Sounds of students screaming could be heard emanating from the campus with the Delhi Police firing tear gas shells. Both sides pelted stones while a violent confrontation also took place near the Jamia Millia Islamia metro station.

A senior police officer said six policemen were injured in the clashes according to news agency ANI.The agency also quoted a south Delhi hospital official who said 26 students from Jamia university were discharged after treatment for minor injuries and two police personnel had been admitted with head injuries, possibly from stone pelting.

Police entered the university and cleared it of around 150 students, some of whom were in the library. University administration said the police entered the premises without permission.

Jamia university administration said students did not participate in the violence and blamed some anti-social elements for the violence.

Delhi Metro has suspended services at 15 metro stations including--Delhi Gate, Pragati Maidan, GTB, Shivaji Stadium, Patel Chowk, Vishwavidyalaya, Vasant Vihar, Munirka, RK Puram, Sukhdev Vihar, Jamia Millia Islamia, Okhla Vihar, Jasola Vihar and Shaheen Bagh-- as precautionary measure.

All schools in Okhla, Jamia, New Friends Colony and Madanpur Khadar area of the national capital will remain closed on Monday, said Deputy Chief Minister of the national capital Manish Sisodia.

