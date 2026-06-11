...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Delhi, Punjab, Odisha: States roll out free travel for NEET-UG re-exam candidates

The NEET-UG re-examination was scheduled after the original exam was cancelled following a paper leak and allegations of irregularities.

Updated on: Jun 11, 2026 11:02 pm IST
By HT News Desk
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

Several states are stepping in to support students appearing for the NEET-UG re-examination on June 21, with free or subsidised transport announced to ensure hassle-free access to exam centres amid summer heat and logistical challenges.

Odisha

A police official passes by a poster during a protest staged by Youth Congress members over the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG medical entrance exam(PTI)

In Odisha, the Commerce & Transport Department has directed the Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) to allow NEET candidates to travel free of cost on state-run buses upon showing valid admit cards.

The facility will be applicable across all 134 examination centres in the state and is expected to benefit around 56,983 candidates. Officials said the decision, taken on the direction of CM Mohan Charan Majhi, aims to ensure hassle-free transportation, reduce financial burden on economically weaker students, and minimise health risks such as heatstroke during peak summer conditions.

Punjab

In Punjab, the Bhagwant Mann-led state cabinet has approved a similar waiver of fares on Punjab Roadways, Punbus and PRTC buses for candidates travelling to exam centres. The benefit also extends to one accompanying attendant per student on June 20, 21 and 22.

Uttarakhand

The NEET-UG re-examination was scheduled after the original exam held on May 3 was cancelled following a paper leak and allegations of irregularities, which are currently under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The National Testing Agency and the National Medical Commission have assured parliamentary panels that enhanced security, monitoring systems, and fool-proof arrangements are in place to ensure a fair and transparent conduct of the re-exam. The exams will be held again on June 21.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

punjab roadways odisha delhi neet
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
Home / India News / Delhi, Punjab, Odisha: States roll out free travel for NEET-UG re-exam candidates
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.