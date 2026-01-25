Odia music maestro Abhijit Majumdar passes away; Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi expresses grief, calls it irreparable loss

Renowned Odia composer and singer Abhijit Majumdar died on Sunday at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. He was 54. According to hospital authorities, he passed away due to complications from refractory septic shock following an infection, despite intensive treatment. Majumdar had been admitted last year for multiple health issues, including hypertension, hypothyroidism, and chronic liver disease. Abhijit Majumdar's death is mourned by officials and fans, acknowledging his significant contributions to Odia music and cinema over a career spanning more than three decades.

Abhijit died of health complications According to a report by PTI, hospital authorities confirmed that Majumdar had been admitted on September 4 last year with complications arising from hypertension, hypothyroidism, and chronic liver disease. After an extended stay in the ICU, he was shifted back to the medicine ward on November 10 for continued care. On January 23, he developed a new onset of fever due to infection. Despite treatment, he did not respond and progressed to refractory septic shock.

AIIMS officials stated, “The Odia singer suffered a cardiac arrest at 7:43 am, and CPR was initiated as per ACLS protocol. Despite all resuscitation efforts, he was clinically declared dead at 9:02 am.”

The passing of the veteran artist was confirmed by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who expressed his grief on X (formerly Twitter): “I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of renowned vocalist and music director Abhijit Majumdar. His demise is an irreparable loss to our music, cinema, and culture. I convey my condolences to the bereaved family and pray to Lord Shri Jagannath for the peace of the departed soul. Om Shanti.”