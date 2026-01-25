Odia music maestro Abhijit Majumdar passes away; Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi expresses grief, calls it irreparable loss
Odia composer and singer Abhijit Majumdar passed away at 54 due to septic shock complications at AIIMS Bhubaneswar.
Renowned Odia composer and singer Abhijit Majumdar died on Sunday at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. He was 54. According to hospital authorities, he passed away due to complications from refractory septic shock following an infection, despite intensive treatment. Majumdar had been admitted last year for multiple health issues, including hypertension, hypothyroidism, and chronic liver disease.
Abhijit died of health complications
According to a report by PTI, hospital authorities confirmed that Majumdar had been admitted on September 4 last year with complications arising from hypertension, hypothyroidism, and chronic liver disease. After an extended stay in the ICU, he was shifted back to the medicine ward on November 10 for continued care. On January 23, he developed a new onset of fever due to infection. Despite treatment, he did not respond and progressed to refractory septic shock.
AIIMS officials stated, “The Odia singer suffered a cardiac arrest at 7:43 am, and CPR was initiated as per ACLS protocol. Despite all resuscitation efforts, he was clinically declared dead at 9:02 am.”
The passing of the veteran artist was confirmed by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who expressed his grief on X (formerly Twitter): “I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of renowned vocalist and music director Abhijit Majumdar. His demise is an irreparable loss to our music, cinema, and culture. I convey my condolences to the bereaved family and pray to Lord Shri Jagannath for the peace of the departed soul. Om Shanti.”
Abhijit Majumdar's career
Abhijit Majumdar’s musical journey began in 1991, when he entered the Sambalpuri music scene before soon becoming a defining voice in Odisha’s film industry. Over more than three decades, he composed music for 700‑plus songs spanning Odia films, albums, and independent projects, earning widespread acclaim for his versatility and emotional depth.
His work graced the soundtracks of popular films such as Love Story, Sister Sridevi, Golmaal Love, Mr. Majnu, Sriman Surdas, and Sundergarh Ra Salman Khan, among others, helping shape the sound of contemporary Odia cinema.
Some of his most celebrated songs that remain fan favourites include To Hrudaya Kichhi Kahila, Hilere Hile Hile, and Hasa Gote.
