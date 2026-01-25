Odia singer Abhijit Majumdar passes away at 54 after cardiac arrest

Popular Odia music composer and singer Abhijit Majumdar died on Sunday while undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, hospital authorities said. Majumdar, who composed music for numerous blockbuster Odia films and gave voice to several hit songs, has a fan following across Odisha. (X/@IamAkashDNayak)

He was 54.

Majumdar was admitted to the hospital on September 4 last year with hypertension, hypothyroidism and chronic liver disease.

After prolonged treatment in the ICU, he was shifted back to the medicine ward on November 10 for continuity of his care, AIIMS said in a statement.

He developed a new onset of fever (infection) on January 23, which was managed as per standard protocol, but he did not respond to treatment and developed refractory septic shock, it said.

"The Odia singer suffered a cardiac arrest this morning at 7.43 am and CPR was started as per ACLS (Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support) protocol. However, despite all the resuscitation efforts, he was clinically declared dead at 9.02 am," the hospital bulletin said.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik and several other leaders from the state expressed grief over the demise of Majumdar.

"I am deeply saddened to learn about the demise of renowned vocalist and music director Abhijit Majumdar. His demise is an irreparable loss to our music, cinema, and culture. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and pray to Lord Jagannath for the peace of the departed soul," Majhi wrote on X.

Pradhan, in a social media post, said he was deeply saddened and heartbroken after hearing about Majumdar's demise.

Through his unique musical style, Majumdar had, over many decades, carved out a special place in the hearts of Odia music listeners, Pradhan said.

"His untimely departure is an irreparable loss for the Odia artiste fraternity. While praying for the eternal peace of his soul, I extend my condolences to the bereaved family members," the Union minister said.

Patnaik said Majumdar's contributions to the Odia music world will always remain memorable. He also extended deepest condolences to the bereaved family members.

According to Majumdar's family, the mortal remains of the singer will be taken to his home in Cuttack, where the last rites will be performed.