Home / India News / Delhi raises fine for spitting, violating social distancing norms to Rs 2,000

Delhi raises fine for spitting, violating social distancing norms to Rs 2,000

The amendment empowers ‘authorised persons’ to impose Rs 2000 fine for violation of quarantine rules, social distancing norms, not wearing face masks and consumption of pan, gutka etc in public places.

india Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 20:27 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People shop at a market, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in front of the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi.
People shop at a market, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in front of the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi. (REUTERS)
         

Permitting penalty of Rs 2,000 fine on people violating quarantine rules, spitting in public spaces, not following social distancing norms among several such violations, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Friday amended Delhi Epidemic Disease Management of Covid-19 Regulations 2020, news agency PTI reported.

The national capital is battling a surge in coronavirus cases in Delhi on a war-footing, prompting the AAP government to announce sweeping measures including a steep Rs 2,000 fine for not wearing masks, reservation of 80 per cent ICU beds in private hospitals, doubling testing centres in every district and postponement of non-critical surgeries at health facilities.

The hard line by the AAP government comes days after Kejriwal repeatedly appealed to Delhiites to wear masks amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

The national capital has witnessed a spurt in coronavirus cases since October 28, when the daily rise breached the 5,000-mark for the first time, and it crossed the 8,000-mark on November 11.On Wednesday, the infection tally in Delhi rose to over 5 lakh with 7,486 fresh cases reported, while 131 new fatalities, the highest single-day death count till date, took the toll to 7,943.

(With inputs from PTI)

