Delhi recorded highest jump in Covid-19 cases, tally nears 1,000

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 12:37 IST

Coronavirus cases in the country continue to rise unabated. The country witnessed 40 deaths and 1,035 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours - the sharpest ever increase in coronavirus cases, news agency ANI reported.

As per the latest figures released by the Ministry of Health, the total tally of the infected people in the country rose to 7,447 on Saturday.

On Friday, the number of coronavirus patients in the national capital crossed the 900-mark. As many as 183 cases were reported in the last 24 hours on Friday - the highest jump so far for the national capital, news agency PTI reported.

As per the latest health ministry figures, the national capital has 941 coronavirus cases of which 13 people have died and 25 patients have recovered.

According to the bulletin issued by Delhi’s Health Department on Friday, 584 Covid-19 cases in the national capital are linked to Tablighi Jamaat’s Nizamuddin Markaz.

On Friday, the administration increased the number of Covid-19 containment zones across Delhi to 30. The areas that have been included in the list of containment zones include Nabi Karim, E pocket GTB enclave, Street no 18 to 22 of Zakir Nagar and nearby area of Abu Bakar Masjid, Zakir Nagar. All these areas have been earmarked as containment and sealed.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a tele-discussion with various chief ministers on the prevailing coronavirus situation in the country and the possibility of the extension of the lockdown beyond April 14.

Odisha and Punjab have already announced the extension of lockdown till April 30.

(With inputs from agencies)