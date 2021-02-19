Delhi records 158 new Covid-19 cases, one death in last 24 hours
The national Capital on Friday recorded 158 new Covid-19 cases, 157 recoveries and one death, as per the daily health bulletin. The total number of active coronavirus cases in the capital currently stands at 1,053, while the total caseload has crossed 6.37 lakh.
The coronavirus fatalities in Delhi has been on a significant decline since the past few weeks as it has been reporting single-digit daily deaths. On Wednesday, the capital did not record any fatality. This was the third time Delhi reported zero daily coronavirus death. On Thursday, Delhi had reported just two deaths and 130 new coronavirus cases.
Also Read | US officially rejoins Paris climate agreement, 30 days after Biden ordered move
On February 9, Delhi reported zero Covid-19 fatality after nine months.
Delhi recorded below 100 single-day Covid-19 cases several times this year. It dropped to the lowest daily cases of 94 earlier this week on Tuesday. This low in daily new cases of coronavirus was recorded after nine months. Before that, 96 single-day cases were also reported in January, which was the first lowest in nine months.
Of the 60,836 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, just 158 turned out to be positive. As on Friday, the total number of containment zones are 649 and 439 coronavirus patients are being treated under home isolation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai, Nagpur, Amravati: New restrictions as Covid-19 surge continues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala adds 4,505 Covid-19 new cases, 15 more deaths; tally over 1.03 million
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jagan's sister ropes in father's confidants into her new Telangana party
- On February 9, Sharmila announced her intentions to launch a new political party in Telangana.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 surge in Maharashtra: 5 cities contributing the most
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi records 158 new Covid-19 cases, one death in last 24 hours
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccine underutilised: Sena MP writes to Centre as Maha sees Covid-19 surge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Party handicapped’: Haryana minister Vij on Cong’s ‘threat’ to Big B, Akshay
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lalu Yadav's bail plea in fodder scam rejected
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amravati surge due to mutation, people's carelessness, says Maharashtra official
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amit Shah to chair meeting of CMs of southern states in Tirupati
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP should be called ‘bhayankar janloot party’: Surjewala on rising fuel prices
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No major economic activity in J-K post abrogation of Article 370: Traders body
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers don’t need sympathy, they need support: Sachin Pilot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers ready to sacrifice one crop for protest, Bharatiya Kisan Union ups ante
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jharkhand HC denies bail to Lalu Prasad Yadav in fodder scam case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox