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Delhi records 2nd warm night this season, yellow alert remains for intense heat

Safdarjung, Delhi’s base weather station, logged a minimum temperature of 32.4°C, six degrees above normal, making it the warmest night in May in 14 years

Published on: May 25, 2026 10:13 am IST
By Jasjeev Gandhiok
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Delhi recorded the second “warm night” this season, as the minimum temperature remained over 30°C amid slow-moving dust from Rajasthan in the early hours of Monday, even as a yellow alert remained in place for continuing intense heat in the region.

A “warm night” occurs when the maximum temperature is over 40°C in the plains, and the minimum temperature is 4.5°C or more above normal. (HT PHOTO)

A “warm night” occurs when the maximum temperature is over 40°C in the plains, and the minimum temperature is 4.5°C or more above normal.

Safdarjung, Delhi’s base weather station, logged a minimum temperature of 32.4°C, six degrees above normal, making it the warmest night for Delhi in May in 14 years. The last time it was higher was on May 27, 2012, at 34.2°C, India Meteorological Department (IMD) data showed. This eclipses the 31.9°C Delhi recorded on May 21, the season’s first “warm night”.

Delhi’s air quality was in the lower end of the “poor” category. An air quality Index (AQI) of 206 was recorded at 9am, compared to 205 at 4pm on Sunday.

There are chances of isolated heatwave conditions. Scattered light rain and gusty winds of up to 60 km/hr may occur between noon and evening, and the maximum temperature may still hover between 43-45°C. On Wednesday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 28.7°C, which was two degrees above normal.

There are chances of rain in Delhi from May 28-30, as a fresh western disturbance starts to impact northwest India from May 28.

 
heatwave delhi temperature air quality
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