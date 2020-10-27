e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 27, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Delhi records highest single-day Covid-19 cases at 4,853, tally over 364,000

Delhi records highest single-day Covid-19 cases at 4,853, tally over 364,000

Delhi now has more than 364,000, including 27,873 active cases.

india Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 21:19 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
Hindustan Times, Delhi
A health worker conducting testing at a Covid-19 testing center .
A health worker conducting testing at a Covid-19 testing center . (Praful Gangurde/HTPhoto )
         

Delhi reported 4,853 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the biggest single-day jump in fresh infections, according to government data on Tuesday. This is also the fourth time in the past five days the number of infections has been over the 4,000-mark.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

Delhi now has more than 364,000, including 27,873 active cases. The Capital also reported the highest casualties since July 7 with 54 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total toll to 6,312. The national capital also recorded 2,722 recoveries. Over the last one week, the daily positivity rate — the percentage of people who test positive for the disease versus those who were tested — has also increased. Monday saw a daily positivity rate of 8.23%.

VK Paul, NITI Aayog (health) member and head of the national task force for Covid-19, said on Tuesday that Delhi is progressing towards a third peak. The Union health ministry also warned that the Covid-19 situation has worsened in Delhi amid the ongoing festivals.

Health experts had warned earlier that flouting the Covid-19 warns and social distancing practices amid the festive season, change in weather and lack of restrictions on cross-border movement might lead to a spike in cases across the country.

tags
top news
BECA done, fighters and armed drones next as India turns US positive
BECA done, fighters and armed drones next as India turns US positive
India, US call on Pakistan to take immediate and irreversible action against terrorism
India, US call on Pakistan to take immediate and irreversible action against terrorism
IPL 2020, SRH vs DC Live: DC in trouble after Dhawan, Stoinis fall
IPL 2020, SRH vs DC Live: DC in trouble after Dhawan, Stoinis fall
Facebook India’s Ankhi Das quits as head of public policy
Facebook India’s Ankhi Das quits as head of public policy
Covid-19: MHA extends guidelines for re-opening till November 30, most remain unchanged
Covid-19: MHA extends guidelines for re-opening till November 30, most remain unchanged
Stay focused on the big picture in Nepal | HT Editorial
Stay focused on the big picture in Nepal | HT Editorial
A day later, Delhi HC suspends sentencing of former MoS Coal Dilip Ray in coal scam
A day later, Delhi HC suspends sentencing of former MoS Coal Dilip Ray in coal scam
Explained: Why French President Macron is facing uproar over comment on Islam
Explained: Why French President Macron is facing uproar over comment on Islam
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Covid-19 vaccinePM SVANidhi SchemeBihar pollsIndia-US 2+2 dialogueHathras CasePakistan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In