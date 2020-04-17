e-paper
Home / India News / Delhi registers 67 new Covid-19 cases, capital’s count climbs to 1,707

Delhi registers 67 new Covid-19 cases, capital’s count climbs to 1,707

The Delhi government health bulletin indicated that of the 67 fresh cases, 11 have contact history with other patients. Among the coronavirus patients in Delhi, at least 83 have foreign travel history and around 353 have contact history with patients who had tested positive for the disease earlier.

india Updated: Apr 17, 2020 22:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Health workers in Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kit spray disinfectant to sanitize homes at Mahavir Enclave, a coronavirus containment zone in New Delhi.
Health workers in Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kit spray disinfectant to sanitize homes at Mahavir Enclave, a coronavirus containment zone in New Delhi.(HT PHOTO.)
         

Delhi on Friday reported 67 new Covid-19 positive cases taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital to 1,707.

The Delhi government health bulletin indicated that of the 67 fresh cases, 11 have contact history with other patients. Among the coronavirus patients in Delhi, at least 83 have foreign travel history and around 353 have contact history with patients who had tested positive for the disease earlier.

A total of four deaths have been reported and 21 people have been discharged after being cured.

The national capital has registered 42 deaths so far.

No cases have been reported ‘Under Special Operations’. Till date, the total number of Covid-19 positive cases ‘Under Special Operations’ stands at 1,080.

Of the total number of cases, 1,592 are active cases in the national capital. 72 persons have been discharged after treatment and one person has migrated.

With 1,076 new cases and 32 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India’s total number of coronavirus positive patients climbed to 13,835 including 11,616 active cases, 1,766 cured/discharged/migrated, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data revealed on Friday.

In India, since the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus at least 452 people have died after being infected.

