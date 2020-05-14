Delhi’s 42 Covid-19 hotspots zones offer hope, not red zone ground rules

india

May 14, 2020

Nearly half of Delhi’s 80-odd containment zones stand a good chance of coming out of the hard lockdown over the next few days but the city will mostly remain a red zone with limited relaxations beyond 18 May if the Centre does not tweak its policy of listing districts and not specific localities as red zones, a senior Delhi government official told Hindustan Times.

“It is going to be a huge setback if the health ministry does not revisit the concept, practice and impact of notifying districts as red zones,” the official said.

At internal meetings, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have articulated their reservations about the health ministry’s one-size-fits-all approach that applies the same formula to a district in a metro such as Delhi as a rural district in Odisha or Chhattisgarh.

“We have conveyed the point to the Prime Minister and Home Minister and are hopeful of a change,” the official said.

At Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s marathon video conference with chief ministers on Monday, many states had made the point that the lockdown should continue only in the containment zones and people living outside this hotspot should be encouraged to get on with their lives and resume economic activity.

PM Modi did not get into the details but signalled that states would have a greater say in determining the extent of restrictions and relaxations in lockdown 4.0 within a broad national framework.

An official said some leeway to determine the containment zone also would help. For example, he said they have placed 2,600 people under a hard lockdown in Pratap Khand, Shiva Khand and Govind Khand of Jhilmil colony though cases had been reported from only Pratap Khand part of this locality.

Containment Zones

As of 13 May, a senior government official said, of the 80 containment zones in the national capital, Covid-19 cases were being reported from only 39. The remaining 41 containment zones have not reported a single case over the last fortnight and would be taken out of the containment zone policy if this trend continues.

But under the existing red, orange and green classification of districts, this would not help.

Because the remaining 39 containment zones are spread across 10 of 11 districts of Delhi.

“If the Centre does not change its policy, 10 districts of Delhi would still come under the red zone classification,” he said.

Containment Zones that stand a chance of being de-contained

AF BLOCK SHALIMAR BAGH

Gali no 3 shalimar village

Israel Camp,Rangpuri Pahari

H.No-62 B Block Gali No-4 Shastri Park

T-606, Gali No-18 Gautampuri

Block No. X H. No. 303/6 Gali No.1, to H. No. 289 gali No.3 Yadav Villa

Entire effected street near Gandhi Park

Entire effected street of Gali No. 5 6 & 7 L1 Sangam Vihar

Affected area around H No a-176 Deoli Extension

Shop No. J-4/49 Khirki Extension Khirki Village

Jain Mohalla Pandit Mohalla from Epic Centre 715 Chirag Delhi

Boundary Start from B-4/200 and cover the whole locality till backside of Humayupur

H No 859/20 L-II Sangam Vihar

H No 153/B 4th floor Savitri Nagar

Entire area affected at gali no 2,3,&4 odf deoli extension

H.NO F-258, campa cola gali, Lado sarai

HOUSE NO-141 TO 180 BLOCK-14 KALYANPURI

Gali having House No-34/156 to 34/189 (Resettlement colony), Block-34, Trilokpuri, Delhi-92

Gali Having H. NO-b-811.A(old No. b-226)to h.no.B-794 to b-811A Krishna Bhawan B block New Ashok Nagar Delhi110096

H. No. 300 St No.-3 Krishna Puri Main Road Mandawali to H. No-739/16 Gali. No.-3 Krishna Puri Mandawali

H/2-98 C1 BENGALI COLONY MAHAVIR ENCLAVE DELHI-45

9/702 PLOT NO. 1 SHAHJANABAD BLOCK-9 SECTOR-11 DWARKA NEW DELHI-75

47 Dindarpur Village, Najafgarh, Delhi - 110043

RZF-756/7, Gali No. 01 Band, Raj Nagar-II, Dwarka, New Delhi

C-2/119 Block Janakpuri

H.No. 811 to 829 and 842 to 835- khadda Colony, Jaitpur Extn. Part-II

H.No. 1144 to 1134 & 618 to 623, Khadda Colony, Jaitpur Extn. Part-II

Gali No. 16, Kachhi Colony, Madanpur Khadar Extn

Mahela Mohalla, Madanpur Khadar

H-Block, Near Umra Masjid, Abu Fazal Enclave.

House No. 53 to 55 & 25, Shera Mohalla, Garhi, East of Kailash.

E-Block (House No. 48A to 84A), Abu Fazal Enclave.

Gali No. 1, 2 & 3, Block-D, Sangam Vihar, New Delhi

A-280, J.J.Colony Madipur

785, 3RD FLOOR, CAMP NO 2, NANGLOI

RZ168, K2 BLOCK, NIHAL VIHAR

G1 2ND FLOOR, MANSAROVAR GARDEN

E Pocket GTB Enclave

F-70-90 Block Dilshad Colony

Gali no. 3,4,5 East Ram Nagar Shahdara

Gali No 18, H. No 701/23 to 500/36 B, Vijay Park, Maujpur

Containment Zones that continue to report Covid-19 cases

Inderpuri,EA block

Budh Nagar

Pilanji Village

A-97,98,99 Near Buland Masjid Shastri Park

E-51 main Road Shastri Park, E-224 Gali No-8 Shastri Park

Sadar Bazar

Nabi Karim

Chandani Mahal

Bara Hindu Rao

Oberoi apartment

Nawabganj

H No 50 Hauz Rani from Mother Dairy to Raja Ram Mohan School

F-313, Near Shiva Mandir Lado Sarai & F-274, 2 nd floor lado sarai

Apartments in Samshi talaab ward no .8 Mehrauli

Jamila Masjid Baoli

B-BLOCK , JAHANGIR PURI

C-BLOCK JAHANGIR PURI

H-3, BLOCK JAHANGIR PURI

G, H AND I BLOCK, POLICE COLONY, MODEL TOWN

K-BLOCK JAHANGIR PURI

G-BLOCK JAHANGIR PURI

SANJAY ENCLAVE JAHANGIR PURI

Gali no 3 , 4 and 5 Majlis Park Adarsh Nagar Delhi

Room No. 13, PLOT NUMBER 1294, SONU YADAV KA MAKAAN, THEKE WALI GALI, OPP. D C OFFICE, KAPASHERA, NEW DELHI.

Markaz Masjid And Nizammudin Basti

The Complete area of Street/Gali No. 18 to 22 of Zakir Nagar & nearby area of Abu Bakar Masjid of Zakir Nagar

Entire Gali starting from House No. G-54 to F-107 & Entire Gali from CN-854 to H.No. 137, Chhuriya Mohalla, Tughlakabad Village, New Delhi

Gali No. 6, A Block, Abul Fazal Enclave, Shaheen Bagh, Delhi

(Whole Gali H.No. 48 to Choupal) A-Block, Khizrabad, New Friends Colony, Delhi.

House No. F-138 & F-139, Gali No.01 (Shiv Mandir Wali Gali ) Harsh Vihar, Hari Nagar Extension, New Delhi.

WHOLE BLOCK 1751-1851 TO CHOUPAL CHOWK, KOTLA MUBARAKPUR

D BLOCK, (162-152), SAHEEN BAGH

TILAK VIHAR

Pratap Khand Jhilmil Colony

Dayanand Vihar

H.no.15 to 101

Gali No. 8 & 9, Shalimar Village

Chandra Shekhar Azad Colony, Wazirpur Industrial Area, Delhi

BB Block, East Shalimar Bagh, Delhi