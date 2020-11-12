e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 12, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Delhi records 107 deaths in a day, highest daily toll in Capital ever

Delhi records 107 deaths in a day, highest daily toll in Capital ever

The spike in the toll comes at a time when restrictions have been relaxed, people are shopping ahead of Dhanteras and Diwali.The AAP government is “doing everything to unlock things”, the Delhi High Court has observed.

india Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 23:04 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam as people shop for Dhanteras at Yusuf Sarai Market in New Delhi on Thursday.
Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam as people shop for Dhanteras at Yusuf Sarai Market in New Delhi on Thursday.(PTI)
         

Delhi on Thursday recorded 107 deaths due to Covid-19 — the highest ever since the pandemic broke out, pushing the cumulative death toll to 7,332. In the ongoing third wave of the infection, the Capital has been adding 70-80 deaths per day on an average. This is the first time that the toll breached 100-mark. Even in June-July, when the Capital was under the grip of the first wave, the maximum number of deaths didn’t reach beyond 95. On June 16, 93 people died of Covid-19.

In the last 24 hours, Delhi recorded 7,053 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday, a day after its daily Covid-19 tally breached the 8,000-mark. While the number of new infections reported on Thursday was lower than that of Wednesday, the number of people who were tested also decreased. On Wednesday, 64,121 tests were done, according to the government’s bulletin. On Thursday, 60,229 tests were conducted. The positivity rate in Delhi now stands at 11.71 per cent. Over 26,000 people are under home isolation now.

Delhi has been witnessing an uptick in the number of cases with the onset of winter and pollution since the last week of October. The ongoing season of festivities has added to it as social distancing norms are being flouted and markets are almost back to their pre-Covid bustle.

On Thursday, the Delhi High Court allowed the AAP government to reserve 80 per cent of beds in the intensive care units of the private hospitals for Covid-19 patients. A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad said the situation in the national Capital is fairly dynamic and the state has to be “much more alive” to the circumstances. It also noted that the government is doing everything under the Sun to “unlock things”.

“Eighty to ninety per cent cases are recovering at home. Our home isolation policy was a successful model and had it not been implemented, it would not have been possible to handle such a massive surge in Covid-19 cases we are seeing today,” Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said.

tags
top news
Pak updates terror list, India says it omits key 26/11 Mumbai attackers
Pak updates terror list, India says it omits key 26/11 Mumbai attackers
Our ideologies should not go against nation: PM Modi to JNU students
Our ideologies should not go against nation: PM Modi to JNU students
Modi-Biden call will happen in ‘due course’: External affairs ministry
Modi-Biden call will happen in ‘due course’: External affairs ministry
Kunal Kamra to face contempt case. Attorney General says he crossed the line
Kunal Kamra to face contempt case. Attorney General says he crossed the line
107 deaths in a day: Delhi sees highest- ever daily fatalities
107 deaths in a day: Delhi sees highest- ever daily fatalities
Krunal stopped at airport over suspicion of possession of undisclosed gold
Krunal stopped at airport over suspicion of possession of undisclosed gold
‘Iconic structure’ planned near Yamuna as part of Central Vista project
‘Iconic structure’ planned near Yamuna as part of Central Vista project
Kunal Kamra faces contempt charge for tweets on Supreme Court over Arnab’s bail
Kunal Kamra faces contempt charge for tweets on Supreme Court over Arnab’s bail
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesNirmala SitharamanRBICovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityGold prices today

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In