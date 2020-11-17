Delhi overtakes Maharashtra in daily Covid-19 count: List of states with high caseload

india

The coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is on the rise in many states even as the total cases reported in India in 24 hours have seen a decline this week. On Tuesday, the daily tally dropped below 30,000 - first time in four months - taking India’s total virus caseload to 88.74 lakh, according to the health ministry dashboard. As many as 1,30,519 people have died due to the disease.

New Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Kerala are among the states that have recorded a spike in the coronavirus cases.

Here is a list of those states where Covid-19 cases have gone up:

New Delhi

As many as 3,797 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours, taking the total count of cases to 4,89,202. With 99 deaths being reported in a day, the toll due to the disease reached 7,713. According to Delhi health department, 3,560 people recovered in 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 4,41,361.

West Bengal

According to the state health department, West Bengal’s Covid-19 death toll jumped to 7,714 with 53 fresh fatalities in a day. As many as 3,012 fresh cases pushed the tally to 4,34,563.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra, the worst-affected state in the country, reported 2,535 new Covid-19 cases, 3,001 recoveries and 60 deaths on Monday. There are 84,386 active cases in the state and 16,18,380 patients have recovered so far. The death toll in the state is at 46,034. According to a report by the Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai, the city reported 409 new cases of Covid-19, taking the total number of cases to 2,70,113.

Karnataka

Karnataka reported 1,157 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, taking the total tally to 8,62,804. With 12 more persons losing their lives due to the pandemic, the death toll increased to 11,541. A total of 2,188 persons have been discharged in the last 24 hours and the total number of active cases stands at 26,103.

Kerala

As many as 2,710 fresh cases of Covid-19, 6,567 recoveries and 19 deaths were reported in Kerala on Monday, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. The state has 70,925 active cases and as many 6,567 patients under treatment have recovered from the disease.

