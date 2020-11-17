e-paper
ADVERTISEMENT
Covid-19: Pfizer, Moderna to supply 50 million, 20 million of vaccine doses

As both of the vaccines are two-dose regimen, the companies claim they will be able to vaccinate 25 million and 10 million people around the world, respectively.

world Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 09:58 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Indian government is in dialogue with both domestic and international vaccine manufacturers for purchase of Covid-19. (Reuters)
         

As the hunt for Covid-19 vaccine continues, the two pharmaceutical companies delivered good news this week. After Pfizer, US biotech company Moderna said on Monday that its candidate for Covid-19 vaccine is nearly 95% effective in preventing the viral disease and as per the company current projections, it will produce 20 million of Covid-19 vaccines doses by the end of this year. Pfizer, meanwhile, is expecting to produce globally up to 50 million vaccine doses in 2020.

As both of the vaccines are two-dose regimen, the companies claim they will be able to vaccinate 25 million and 10 million people around the world, respectively.

By the next year, Pfizer will expand their production and increase to producing 1.3 billion units. Moderna is planning to increase production between 500 million and one billion.

The news could be a start for the future win against the Covid-19, however, the supply will be restricted to countries that already have deal with the manufacturers. Among them is the United States which has a deal with both Pfizer and Moderna for Covid-19 vaccine supply.

The Indian government is in dialogue with both domestic and international vaccine manufacturers for purchase of Covid-19. “Not only with Moderna, the government is also in communication with Pfizer, Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech and Zydus Cadila for their Covid-19 vaccine candidate in terms of safety, immunogenicity and efficacy,” news agency PTI reported quoting a senior government official.

Europe also has a deal with Pfizer and Moderna for 200 million doses.

(With agency inputs)

