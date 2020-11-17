Coronavirus curbs return across United States

world

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 08:17 IST

Michigan and Washington state on Sunday imposed new restrictions on gatherings, including halting indoor restaurant service, to slow the spread of the coronavirus as total US infections crossed the 11 million mark.

Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer ordered a ban on in-person high school and college classes as well as indoor dining service for three weeks starting on Wednesday as increasingly cold weather drives people indoors where the virus can spread more easily.

Washington state governor Jay Inslee, a Democrat, announced a one-month ban on indoor services at restaurants and gyms, and a reduction of in-store retail capacity to 25%.

The new restrictions come as daily new infections in recent days have more than doubled from single-day highs reported during the previous US peak in mid-July.

Forty US states have reported record increases in Covid-19 cases in November, while 20 saw a record rise in deaths and 26 reported record hospitalisations.

The latest seven-day average shows the US is reporting more than 144,000 daily cases and 1,120 daily deaths, the highest for any country in the world.

In Europe, Germany warned that its virus measures were likely to stay in place for several months. In hard-hit France, health minister Olivier Veran warned that while strict containment measures have helped slow the virus.

Vaccine not enough to stop pandemic: WHO

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday that a vaccine would not by itself stop the coronavirus pandemic. The WHO’s figures for Saturday showed that 660,905 cases were reported. It surpassed the previous high of 614,013 from November 7.

“A vaccine will complement the other tools we have, not replace them,” director-general Tedros Ghebreyesus said. “A vaccine on its own will not end the pandemic.”

The WHO recorded 65 cases of the coronavirus among staff based at its headquarters.