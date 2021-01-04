e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 04, 2021-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Delhi’s Environment Committee summons MCD Commissioners over air pollution

Delhi’s Environment Committee summons MCD Commissioners over air pollution

In the meeting that was held in view of the rising air pollution highlighted that road dust has been a major component of air pollution in Delhi. It was found that officials were not fully aware of NGT orders.

india Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 21:45 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Asian News International | Posted by Deepali Sharma
New Delhi
Kalkaji MLA Atishi who heads the House Panel said that it was “very shocking” that the MCD commissioners of Delhi have no clue regarding the length of roads under their jurisdiction.
Kalkaji MLA Atishi who heads the House Panel said that it was “very shocking” that the MCD commissioners of Delhi have no clue regarding the length of roads under their jurisdiction.(ANI)
         

Expressing serious concerns over the rising levels of dust and air pollution due to manual sweeping across the city, the Environment Committee of the Delhi Legislative Assembly on Monday summoned the Commissioners of the three MCDs and sought an explanation as to why mechanical sweeping was not being done.

According to a press statement, Kalkaji MLA Atishi who heads the House Panel said that it was “very shocking” that the MCD commissioners of Delhi have no clue regarding the length of roads under their jurisdiction.

She said that there is no mechanism for fines or penalties in case the contractor running the machine does not clean the prescribed area.

MLA Ajay Dutt, who is a member of the panel, said that all the 3 MCDs have been asked to submit an action plan for reducing dust pollution. “The DPCC has been asked to take strict action against individual officers responsible for rising dust levels in Delhi.”

In the meeting that was held in view of the rising air pollution highlighted that road dust has been a major component of air pollution in Delhi. It was found that officials were not fully aware of NGT orders.

According to the NGT orders, all MCDs were directed to use MRS machines to decrease the SPM caused by manual sweeping. “However, it was found that the machines were being under-utilised by the MCDs as highlighted by the TERI report. When questioned about the total area/length of road swept, criteria for employing the total number of machines and basis of contract, the officials from MCDs seemed unaware. In this regards the committee has requested the Corporations to submit a detailed plan in 7 days.”

The MCDs were directed to submit to the committee a detailed report within seven days, highlighting the Length of roads under Mechanised sweeping, running shifts, measures for checks and balances and penal provisions on part of the contractors for no compliance.

tags
top news
Farmers adamant on repeal of farm laws demand: Agri min on why talks failed
Farmers adamant on repeal of farm laws demand: Agri min on why talks failed
‘From Andhra to Assam’: How states are gearing up for Covid-19 vaccination
‘From Andhra to Assam’: How states are gearing up for Covid-19 vaccination
Bird flu confirmed in dead migratory birds in Himachal; outbreak reported in four states now
Bird flu confirmed in dead migratory birds in Himachal; outbreak reported in four states now
India’s-Russia defence deal may trigger US sanctions: Congressional report
India’s-Russia defence deal may trigger US sanctions: Congressional report
Lockdown looms as Boris Johnson to address UK on Covid-19 crisis
Lockdown looms as Boris Johnson to address UK on Covid-19 crisis
‘Give me one week’s time’: Bharat Biotech chief on questions about Covaxin efficacy
‘Give me one week’s time’: Bharat Biotech chief on questions about Covaxin efficacy
Hand sanitizers and vaccines may be protective but insufficient
Hand sanitizers and vaccines may be protective but insufficient
‘Ayurveda gave world first surgeon’: UP CM Yogi on doctors opposing new norms
‘Ayurveda gave world first surgeon’: UP CM Yogi on doctors opposing new norms
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In