New Delhi, The Election Commission of India on Tuesday said 59.03 per cent males and 58.29 per cent females along with 28.01 per cent third gender individuals exercised their franchise in Delhi on May 25, the day when the city went to polling for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Delhi sees over 59 per cent men and 58 per cent women casting their votes

The capital witnessed a total voter turn out of 58.69 per cent in the sixth phase of the polling, according to the data released by the Election Commission.

In the 2019 general elections, Delhi had recorded 60.52 per cent voter turn out.

A direct contest was fought between the BJP and the A-Congress alliance this year for the seven Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi.

The A and the Congress INDIA bloc partners were contesting in alliance for the first time in Delhi under a four-three seat-share formula.

According to the EC data, the highest polling percentage of 62.87 per cent was recorded in North East Delhi where sitting BJP MP Manoj Tiwari was pitted against Kanhaiya Kumar of the Congress.

The lowest turnout of 55.43 per cent was recorded in the New Delhi seat from where BJP’s Bansuri Swaraj was contesting against INDIA bloc constituent A’s Somnath Bharti.

Chandni Chowk seat recorded 58.60 per cent polling, East Delhi 59.51 per cent, West Delhi 58.79 per cent, North West Delhi 57.85 per cent and South Delhi 56.45 per cent.

As per the EC data, 9,64,503 people in Chandni Chowk cast their votes, 12,61,988 in East Delhi, 8,45,285 in New Delhi, 15,49,202 in North East Delhi, 14,85,378 in North West Delhi, 12,93,598 in South Delhi and 15,21,541 in West Delhi.

A total of 1.52 crore voters – 82 lakh men, 69 lakh women and 1,228 from the third gender category – were eligible to cast their votes at more than 13,000 polling booths across the seven constituencies, officials had said.

