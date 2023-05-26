Delhi services ordinance issue: CM Arvind Kejriwal to skip Niti Aayog meet; writes to PM Modi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he won't be able to attend the Niti Aayog meeting over the Centre's recent ordinance on control of services in Delhi. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (HT Photo)

The ordinance brought recently by the BJP-led central government has taken back elected Delhi government's executive control over bureaucracy that was earlier given to it by the Supreme Court through its verdict on May 11.

The chief minister of AAP-ruled Punjab, Bhagawant Mann, has also declared to boycott Niti Aayog meeting on Saturday.