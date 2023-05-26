Home / India News / Delhi services ordinance issue: CM Arvind Kejriwal to skip Niti Aayog meet; writes to PM Modi

Delhi services ordinance issue: CM Arvind Kejriwal to skip Niti Aayog meet; writes to PM Modi

PTI |
May 26, 2023 04:18 PM IST

Ordinance brought recently by BJP-led central govt has taken back elected Delhi govt's executive control over bureaucracy that was earlier given to it by the SC

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he won't be able to attend the Niti Aayog meeting over the Centre's recent ordinance on control of services in Delhi.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (HT Photo)

The ordinance brought recently by the BJP-led central government has taken back elected Delhi government's executive control over bureaucracy that was earlier given to it by the Supreme Court through its verdict on May 11.

The chief minister of AAP-ruled Punjab, Bhagawant Mann, has also declared to boycott Niti Aayog meeting on Saturday.

arvind kejriwal narendra modi niti aayog bharatiya janata party
Friday, May 26, 2023
