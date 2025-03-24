New Delhi, Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Monday said various Delhi government departments in the past several years did not submit any action taken notes on the CAG reports, and asked the Chief Secretary for implementation of a web-based monitoring system for prompt compliance. Delhi Speaker writes to CS for prompt submission of action taken notes on CAG reports

In a letter to Chief Secretary of Delhi Dharmendra, the Speaker said the Department of Expenditure of Government of India is using MS portal for monitoring of submission of action taken reports on the Comptroller and Auditor General by various departments.

This eliminates unnecessary delays and paperwork, he said.

"I am of the firm belief that it is very important that MS portal requires to be adopted in Delhi and also that the departments are strictly instructed to promptly submit their notes on CAG observations," he said in the letter.

The Speaker also sought an action taken report from the Chief Secretary in the matter by April 7.

Earlier, the Speaker, in the budget session of the Assembly, said that he was apprised by the Auditor General in a recent meeting, about pending action taken notes on CAG reports on performance of Delhi government departments.

"The AG drew my attention to the serious fact that, over the past 10 years, neither the Public Accounts Committee nor the Committee on Government Undertakings of the then Assembly had submitted any reports."

"What is even more concerning is that the administrative departments have also failed to submit their action taken notes on the CAG reports which should have been presented in the Assembly within three months," he told the members of the House.

The departments are required to submit the action taken notes on CAG audit paras within three months, he said.

The CAG audits include "serious irregularities" in the reports. The failure of departments to submit ATNs is a serious lapse, as it renders the entire lengthy and detailed audit process meaningless, he noted.

