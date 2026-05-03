Delhi to see rain, strong winds in next few hours; IMD issues yellow alert

Delhi may witness rains and thunderstorms over the next few hours, with the India Meteorological Department issuing a yellow alert for the Capital on Sunday. Wind speeds reaching up to 50 kmph are also likely in isolated parts of Delhi, according to the weather department. (HT Photo/ Sanjeev Verma/ Representational)

Wind speeds reaching up to 50 kmph are also likely in isolated parts of Delhi, according to the weather department.

The alert, issued by IMD, indicates that residents in the Capital should “be updated” about the changes in weather conditions, with yellow and orange alerts also being issued for neighbouring states.

The weather department has also predicted rain along with thunderstorms for Monday, issuing a yellow alert. The minimum temperature is expected to be around 25 degrees Celsius, with the maximum expected to go up to 37 degrees Celsius.

No heatwave conditions likely over Delhi for next few days: IMD official With rains lashing the Capital on Saturday, and the present yellow alert for Sunday along with the rain forecast on May 4 (Monday) is expected to bring down temperatures. Owing to the frequent rainfall, the respite from heat will continue to the next week.

As a result, Delhi might not witness heatwave conditions over the next few days, an IMD official said, according to PTI news agency. “No heatwave conditions are likely over Delhi during the next few days. Thunderstorm activity with rain and generally cloudy skies are expected to continue till May 6, followed by partly cloudy conditions till May 9,” the official stated.

Light rainfall was recorded in some parts of Delhi on Saturday, with Safdarjung logging 0.6 mm, Palam 0.7 mm and Ridge 0.6 mm, PTI reported. Trace rainfall was recorded in Lodi Road and Ayanagar. The weather department had on Saturday issued a yellow alert for rainfall in central and northwest Delhi, alongside an orange alert for parts of southwest and southern Delhi at 9.55pm, according to an earlier HT report.

Possibility of another western disturbance The weather department has predicted very light to light spells of rainfall from May 3 to May 5. Apart from this, there is also a possibility of another western disturbance on May 8.

The maximum temperature on Saturday stood at 38.6 degrees Celsius, which is expected to reduce to 35-37 degrees Celsius by Monday, according to IMD.

Regarding the upcoming western disturbance, Mahesh Palawat, vice president at Skymet Weather, said, “It is already approaching the western Himalayas, which will induce cyclonic circulations over central Pakistan and Haryana. Due to this, rain, thunderstorms, and duststorms will be seen over Punjab, Rajasthan, parts of Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, for the next 2 to 3 days, on and off.” Palawat too said that no heatwave was expected due to this, adding that the temperatures would also remain under control.