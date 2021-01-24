Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for Republic Day
The Delhi traffic police has issued an advisory, asking the public to avoid a number of routes till the Republic Day parade is over on January 26.
"There would be elaborate traffic arrangements and restrictions in place for smooth conduct of the parade and tableaux along with respective routes," the advisory said.
A number of roads will be restricted for few hours in order to conduct smooth passage of the parade. No traffic will be allowed at Vijay Chowk from 6:00 pm on January 25 till the parade is over.
As per the traffic police, no cross traffic on Rajpath intersections will be allowed on January 25 from 11 pm onwards till the parade is conducted.
It informed that metro services will remain available at all stations during the Republic Day Parade. However, boarding and deboarding of some stations would not be permitted.
While boarding and deboarding will not be allowed from 5 am till 12 noon at Kendriya Sachivalaya and Udyog Bhawan metro stations, in Lok Kalyan Marg (Race Course), Patel Chowk and ITO, the boarding and de-boarding will not be allowed from 8:45 am to 12 noon on January 26.
"In case any unidentified object or suspicious person is seen, information must be conveyed to the nearest policeman on duty," it added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Gandhi slams Centre for blocking farmers from entering Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World Economic Forum: PM Modi, Xi Jinping to attend 'virtual' Davos
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Group clashes leave 2 dead and 2 critically injured in Odisha
- Rout and Besra families were at daggers drawn over irrigation of respective farmlands for some time now, said police.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cong appoints Tamradhwaj Sahu to oversee campaign for Gujarat local body polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Protesting farmers assure 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' will be peaceful
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhattisgarh tribals start garment factory in Maoist-hit area, name brand DANNEX
- Around 300 tribals, mostly women, from Bastar’s Dantewada district have started a garment factory with the help of district administration and will now stitch uniforms for paramilitary forces.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for Republic Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ram temple in 3 years; to cost ₹1100 cr, says trust treasurer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttar Pradesh has played pivotal role in nation's development: VP Naidu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhattisgarh: BJP demands judicial probe into shelter home sexual abuse case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vice President, ministers extend wishes on National Girl Child Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates at 1 pm: Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi over fuel price hike
- Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Metro services to be restricted on Jan 26; these stations to remain closed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meet Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami who is Uttarakhand CM for a day
- Her father Pravin Goswami, a trader and mother Sudha Goswami, a housewife also thanked the government for giving their daughter the opportunity.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India in 6 days: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox