Sat, Aug 09, 2025
Delhi: Two-year-old boy dies after drowning in sewer in Narela

ANI
Published on: Aug 09, 2025 11:00 pm IST

According to the police, the deceased, aged around 2.5 years, has been recovered from the sewer and has been sent for postmortem.

A two-and-a-half-year-old boy died after falling into an open sewer in Narela subdivision in North Delhi, according to the Delhi police.

The investigation is underway, and further details related to the incident are awaited.(ANI/ Representational)
The incident occurred near the Khera Khurd village in the Narela subdivision.

Upon information, the team of Fire Services and Delhi Police reached the spot and rescued the boy.

The investigation is underway, and further details related to the incident are awaited.

In a similar case on August 2, a girl fell into the Yamuna river from Delhi's Signature Bridge, following which her body was recovered with the help of divers.

According to Delhi Police, they received information about an incident involving a girl who fell from a bridge. A search operation was immediately launched, and with the assistance of divers, her body was recovered from the river.

Police further stated that efforts are underway to establish the identity of the deceased. An investigation has also been initiated to ascertain whether the girl jumped into the river intentionally or fell by accident. (ANI)

