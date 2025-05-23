Delhi University furious over Rahul Gandhi's unannounced visit: ‘Breach of protocol; NSUI misbehaved with students’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s unannounced visit to North campus on Thursday led to objections from Delhi University, which called it a breach of institutional protocol and a disruption of student governance. Last week, Gandhi met students at an Ambedkar hostel in Bihar which led to the registration of two FIRs against him.(PTI FILE)

The session was held at the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) president’s office and was aimed at interacting with students from Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) and talking about the issues of representation, equality and academic justice.

In a statement, the Delhi University said it condemned Rahul Gandhi’s visit and hoped that such a thing would not happen again. According to the release, throughout Gandhi’s stay for almost an hour, the area was cordoned off by security personnel which disrupted the functioning of a key student body.

"The DUSU office was cordoned off by security cover and no one was allowed to enter," it said, noting that the DUSU secretary was also barred from accessing her office by the members National Students' Union of India (NSUI), Congress's student wing. It further claimed that some students were misbehaved by NSUI students. “Strict action will be taken against students who were involved in this,” it added.

Meanwhile, DUSU president Ronak Khatri, aligned with the NSUI, countered by saying that there is no rule requiring the student body to seek permission for hosting a private guest, particularly when it does not involve a public gathering or violate campus security.

"This visit was conducted peacefully and solely within the premises of the DUSU Office, to which I am fully entitled to invite any guest.” He also added that labelling the visit as unauthorised is not only "factually incorrect" but also misleading and suggestive of "administrative overreach.” Calling it a “politically motivated and biased” press note he said that the autonomous functioning of the student body is being undermined.

ABVP calls it ‘bad theatre’

The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), which holds several posts in the DUSU, has also issued a statement criticising Rahul Gandhi's visit. Calling it a photo-op and “bad theatre” rather than a genuine outreach it claimed that its representative were sidelined during the session. The ABVP further accused Gandhi of engaging with only select NSUI members in what it called an “echo chamber.”