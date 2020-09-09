e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 09, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Delhi wages war against Corona’: CM Kejriwal tweets after city breaks own record of Covid-19 cases

‘Delhi wages war against Corona’: CM Kejriwal tweets after city breaks own record of Covid-19 cases

Kejriwal assured people to not be scared by the number of cases and said Delhi wages a war against the disease by adopting aggressive testing approach.

india Updated: Sep 09, 2020 20:30 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
New Delhi, Sept 05 (ANI): Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal speaks during a press conference, in New Delhi.
New Delhi, Sept 05 (ANI): Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal speaks during a press conference, in New Delhi.(ANI)
         

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the national capital will wage a war against the coronavirus disease outbreak after more than 4,000 infections were recorded within a span of 24 hours, breaking its previous record of highest single-day spike.

“Highest no of cases-4039. But also, highest no of tests-54,517 against 15,000/20,000 tests till last week. If we did same no of tests, today’s cases wud be less than 1500,” CM Kejriwal said in a tweet, underlining the reason behind  surge in cases. The chief minister had stated on August 26 that Delhi will witness intense testing in order to combat the resurgence of viral contagion.

Kejriwal assured people to not be scared by the number of cases and said Delhi wages a war against the disease by adopting an aggressive testing approach.

Also read: Delhi shatters its record of coronavirus infections with new 4,000 cases, breaches 2-lakh mark

He added that the number of deaths continue to be low, as Delhi continues to be the fourth worst-hit state in terms of the death toll. It is 20 today against more than 100 per day in June, Kejriwal said.

The chief minister’s tweet comes on the day Delhi shattered its own record and witnessed highest ever Covid-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, pushing the cumulative tally past the two lakh mark, sparking fears of a second wave in the national capital.

The number of Covid-19 tests conducted in a single day also rose to a new record high with 54,517 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

Also read: Where is Covid-19 most active in the country?

Delhi had last witnessed the highest cases within a span of 24 hours on June 23 after 3,947 new infections were registered. Over the past week, Delhi has recorded more than 2,800 new cases every day on an average. 

tags
top news
Rhea Chakraborty retracts confession in drugs case, says she was forced by NCB
Rhea Chakraborty retracts confession in drugs case, says she was forced by NCB
Missing Pak official who ‘helped’ in report on top general returns
Missing Pak official who ‘helped’ in report on top general returns
US keeps India on pandemic ‘do not travel’ list
US keeps India on pandemic ‘do not travel’ list
Delhi shatters its record of Covid-19 infections with new 4,000 cases
Delhi shatters its record of Covid-19 infections with new 4,000 cases
At Rajasthan Congress feedback meet, slogans against minister, posters torn
At Rajasthan Congress feedback meet, slogans against minister, posters torn
Yuvraj Singh plans to come out of retirement & play for Punjab: Report
Yuvraj Singh plans to come out of retirement & play for Punjab: Report
Railways seal new roles for top officers of restructured railway board
Railways seal new roles for top officers of restructured railway board
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputAkshay KumarRafale jetsDelhi Metro

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In