Delhi shivers in cold wave amid dense fog. What IMD predicted for New Year eve, January 1 | Weather updates

New Delhi has had no relief from the cold wave amid the New Year zeal as the national capital continues to shiver on the last day of 2024. People are seen at Kartavya Path during foggy and Cold morning in New Delhi,(RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

After a steep decline in night temperatures, Delhi woke up once again to dense fog, showing no signs of clearing despite the approaching change in the calendar.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the skies will likely remain cloudy on December 31 (New Year's eve). The temperature is expected to range from a minimum of 10.05 degrees Celsius to a maximum of 20.84 degrees Celsius, respectively, according to the forecast.

No early relief for Delhi in New Year

Delhites will unlikely get any early relief from the cold wave in the New Year, according to predictions by the IMD. New Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.57 degrees Celsius and 22.18 degrees Celsius on January 1, respectively, the IMD said. However, the temperatures are expected to rise slightly entering the second week of January.

Dense fog conditions will remain for the next couple of daysbut are expected to improve from January 3. The cold spell is expected to impact visibility and significantly lower daytime temperatures across Northwest India.

Where does AQI stand in Delhi on New Year’s eve?

After a slight relief in the Air Quality Index (AQI) due to the rains that lashed Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), the air quality worsened to the 'poor' category on December 31.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) website, the average Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi remained at 236 at 8 am. A spike has been seen in that regard from the the one recorded on Monday

While the Delhiites brace for the New Year, they are expected to continue their battle with the cold wave and air pollution.