Delhi wakes up to light rain, IMD predicts thunderstorms for these states

Delhi and its adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) on Sunday woke up to light rainfall with the minimum temperature settling at 10 degrees Celsius. The national capital will witness a generally cloudy sky and light rain showers accompanied by gusty winds through the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. At Kartavya Path during rain in New Delhi (Hindustan Times)

According to the weather department, the maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to settle at 19 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, a thick layer of fog had enveloped the national capital in the morning, however, the weather was clear and sunny through the day. According to IMD, the visibility recorded at Delhi's main weather station at Safdarjung and Palam was 1500 meters and 800 meters respectively at 8:30am. Meanwhile, 17 trains running towards Delhi were delayed due to the fog conditions.

IMD predicts rainfall in other regions

Apart from the national capital, the IMD has predicted thunderstorms and lightning at some places over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal, Haryana, Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

“Thunderstorms/lightning accompanied with gusty wind speed 30-40 mph over Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh," the IMD wrote in its bulletin.

Orange alert in Himachal for snowfall

Meanwhile, the IMD has sounded an orange for snowfall across Himachal Pradesh on February 4 and 5. According to the weather department, light to moderate snowfall at most places and heavy snowfall at isolated places in the mid and high hills of the state is likely. It also cautioned of thunderstorms, lightning, and hailstorms in lower areas and predicted a wet spell in the state till February 6.

"Hail at isolated places over Himachal and Rajasthan…Cold day conditions at isolated places over Himachal,” the IMD said.

Earlier, the state witnessed moderate to heavy snow in several parts on January 31 and February 1. According to officials, a total of 485 roads, including four national highways, in the state were closed for vehicular traffic, reported PTI.

(With inputs from agencies)